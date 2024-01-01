Menu
Small SUV 4WD, EX-L Navi AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212

2020 Honda Pilot

104,682 KM

Details Description

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI

2020 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,682KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H75LB500246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 104,682 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, EX-L Navi AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Honda Pilot