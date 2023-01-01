Menu
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

144,756 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

Luxury

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

144,756KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10613544
  • Stock #: S18688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stormy Sea
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,756 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 2.0T Luxury AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

STORMY SEA
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

