2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

$27,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 4 , 7 5 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10613544

10613544 Stock #: S18688

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Stormy Sea

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 144,756 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features STORMY SEA BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.