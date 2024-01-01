Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 4WD, 2.4L Preferred AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
130,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 2.4L Preferred AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

QUARTZ WHITE
BLACK CLOTH SEATING SURFACES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 86,389 KM $64,384 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Halifax, NS
2016 Ford Edge SEL 127,745 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Traverse Premier for sale in Halifax, NS
2018 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 127,108 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

Call Dealer

709-256-XXXX

(click to show)

709-256-3415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe