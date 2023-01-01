Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

45,349 KM

Details Description

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

45,349KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10613556
  • Stock #: N504762A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N504762A
  • Mileage 45,349 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, GLC 300 4MATIC SUV, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

