$31,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V
Touring
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
Used
677,772KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H93MH201582
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 677,772 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Touring AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Simmons Honda
