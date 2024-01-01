Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 4WD, Touring AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

2021 Honda CR-V

677,772 KM

Details Description

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Honda CR-V

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
677,772KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H93MH201582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 677,772 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Touring AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2020 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Corner Brook, NL
2020 Honda CR-V EX-L 123,396 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Halifax, NS
2012 Ford Escape XLT 185,697 KM $3,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo for sale in Halifax, NS
2015 Hyundai Veloster Turbo 148,000 KM $10,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

Call Dealer

709-256-XXXX

(click to show)

709-256-3415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

Contact Seller
2021 Honda CR-V