Small SUV 4WD, EX-L AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

2021 Honda CR-V

78,005 KM

Details Description

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
13172885

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Used
78,005KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H82MH239571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, EX-L AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

