2021 Mazda CX-3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 5 3 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7903821

7903821 Stock #: 213022U

213022U VIN: JM1DKFC74M1503022

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 213022U

Mileage 12,536 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Rear cross traffic alert Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Center Console: Full with storage Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Mechanical Front Independent Suspension Permanent locking hubs Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Blind Spot Monitoring Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km Overall height: 1,542 mm Fuel Capacity: 45 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,360 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.6 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 944 mm Front Head Room: 976 mm Wheelbase: 2,570 mm Leatherette dash trim Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm Curb weight: 1,355 kg AM/FM/HD Radio Rear Hip Room: 1,245 mm Manual child safety locks Rear Leg Room: 888 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,281 mm Overall Length: 4,274 mm Front Hip Room: 1,329 mm Overall Width: 1,767 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Keyless ignition with push button start Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Mobile Phone App Mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Low Speed Brake Assist Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) Max Cargo Capacity : 1,209 L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.