2021 Mazda CX-3

12,536 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Mazda

709-256-7171

2021 Mazda CX-3

2021 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD - Heated Seats

2021 Mazda CX-3

GS AWD - Heated Seats

Location

Airport Mazda

231 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1L5

709-256-7171

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

12,536KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7903821
  • Stock #: 213022U
  • VIN: JM1DKFC74M1503022

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 213022U
  • Mileage 12,536 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Low Speed Brake Assist!

With elegant design, a long list of features, and a capable drivetrain that provides an engaging drive, this CX-3 is a study in balance. This 2021 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Gander.

From its sophisticated exterior design to the cutting-edge technological innovations, Mazda engineers designed the 2021 CX-3 to inspire joy behind the wheel. The compact but versatile interior of the 2021 CX-3 with expandable cargo space, foldable rear seats and customizable storage accessories is designed to impress drivers and passengers alike.This SUV has 12,536 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our CX-3's trim level is GS AWD. Ultimate comfort is the primary focus of this all wheel drive CX-3 GS with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you warm on those cold winter days. Additional features you're sure to appreciate are stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT, Bluetooth streaming audio, blind spot detection, auto climate control, premium cloth seats and heated door mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Low Speed Brake Assist, Rearview Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.airportmazda.com/en/financing



o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear cross traffic alert
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Center Console: Full with storage
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
Front Independent Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
4 door
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,542 mm
Fuel Capacity: 45 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,360 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.6 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 944 mm
Front Head Room: 976 mm
Wheelbase: 2,570 mm
Leatherette dash trim
Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
Curb weight: 1,355 kg
AM/FM/HD Radio
Rear Hip Room: 1,245 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 888 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,281 mm
Overall Length: 4,274 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,329 mm
Overall Width: 1,767 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Mobile Phone App Mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Low Speed Brake Assist
Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
Max Cargo Capacity : 1,209 L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Airport Mazda

Airport Mazda

Airport Mazda

231 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1L5

709-256-7171

