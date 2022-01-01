2021 Mazda CX-5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8121734

8121734 Stock #: 218600

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 218600

Mileage 5 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Active Brake Assist Convenience Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Radar Cruise Control Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 225 mm Blind Spot Detection Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,405 mm Overall Width: 1,842 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,007 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,550 mm Lane Keep Assist Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Wheelbase: 2,698 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,687 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,451 mm Integrated mobile satellite communications device LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring Synthetic Leather Seats Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)

