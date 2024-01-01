Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 4WD, XLE AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

2021 Toyota RAV4

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
11945568

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV0MC208622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N505391A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, XLE AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2014 Ford F-150 for sale in Halifax, NS
2014 Ford F-150 294,668 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Ford Escape 56,599 KM $24,963 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited for sale in Halifax, NS
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 169,667 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

Call Dealer

709-256-XXXX

(click to show)

709-256-3415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4