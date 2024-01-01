$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
Used
VIN 2T3R1RFV0MC208622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N505391A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, XLE AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152
2021 Toyota RAV4