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2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
74,801KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUDJED3NZ604801
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N235428A
- Mileage 74,801 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 157" High Country, 10-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters, Gas V8 5.3L/325
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...
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Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
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Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500