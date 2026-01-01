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4WD Crew Cab 157 High Country, 10-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters, Gas V8 5.3L/325

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

74,801 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Watch This Vehicle
14138803

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
74,801KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUDJED3NZ604801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N235428A
  • Mileage 74,801 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 157" High Country, 10-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

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709-256-XXXX

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709-256-3415

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Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500