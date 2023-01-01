2022 Honda Accord

$38,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 , 3 9 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9983807

9983807 Stock #: N502015A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour BLACK 2

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 24,395 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.