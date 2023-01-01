$38,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2022 Honda Accord
2022 Honda Accord
Sedan Sport
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
24,395KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9983807
- Stock #: N502015A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour BLACK 2
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 24,395 KM
Vehicle Description
Large Cars, Sport CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8