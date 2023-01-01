Menu
2022 Honda Accord

24,395 KM

Details Description

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2022 Honda Accord

2022 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport

2022 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

24,395KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9983807
  • Stock #: N502015A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour BLACK 2
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Large Cars, Sport CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

