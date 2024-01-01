$26,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX
2022 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,835KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFE2F23NH100226
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 39,835 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, LX CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 138,657 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE 77,107 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic SEDAN LX 39,835 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
Call Dealer
709-256-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2022 Honda Civic