Menu
Account
Sign In
Midsize Cars, LX CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2022 Honda Civic

39,835 KM

Details Description

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,835KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE2F23NH100226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,835 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, LX CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Gander, NL
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 138,657 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Gander, NL
2017 Ford Escape SE 77,107 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic SEDAN LX for sale in Gander, NL
2022 Honda Civic SEDAN LX 39,835 KM $26,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

Call Dealer

709-256-XXXX

(click to show)

709-256-3415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

Contact Seller
2022 Honda Civic