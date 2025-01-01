Menu
Account
Sign In
Midsize Cars, EX CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2022 Honda Civic

65,500 KM

Details Description

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Watch This Vehicle
12346041

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
65,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE2F3XNH101432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, EX CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax for sale in Halifax, NS
2017 Chevrolet Trax 118,411 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Halifax, NS
2019 Ford Escape SEL 102,997 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lincoln Corsair for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Lincoln Corsair 101,328 KM $30,256 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

Call Dealer

709-256-XXXX

(click to show)

709-256-3415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

Contact Seller
2022 Honda Civic