2022 Honda Ridgeline

19,684 KM

Details Description

$51,995

+ tax & licensing
$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2022 Honda Ridgeline

2022 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING

2022 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

19,684KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10550859
  • Stock #: PL3590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PL3590
  • Mileage 19,684 KM

Vehicle Description

Touring AWD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-XXXX

709-256-3415

