2022 Mazda CX-9

Listing ID: 8134078

8134078 Stock #: 223620

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Safety Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Self-leveling headlights Rear heat ducts with separate controls Clock: In-radio display Front Shoulder Room: 1,471 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,476 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.6 L/100 km Curb weight: 1,999 kg Rear Head Room: 978 mm Tires: Width: 255 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.0 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 74 L Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Front Hip Room: 1,440 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,001 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,458 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 899 mm Overall height: 1,717 mm Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2,638 kg 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,349 mm Overall Width: 1,999 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,017 L 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,019 mm Wheelbase: 2,930 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 754 mm Overall Length: 5,065 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Lane Departure Warning: Active Stability controll with anti-roll LED low/high beam projector beam headlights MAZDA CONNECT Mirroring Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)

