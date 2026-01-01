$25,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Toyota Corolla
XSE
2022 Toyota Corolla
XSE
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
41,414KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFB4MBE8NP105072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N111136A
- Mileage 41,414 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, XSE CVT, 10-Speed Automatic/CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
Call Dealer
709-256-XXXX(click to show)
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2022 Toyota Corolla