$31,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
18,508KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9C65PRD28138
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # T505772A
- Mileage 18,508 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Outer Banks 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
Call Dealer
709-256-XXXX(click to show)
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2023 Ford Bronco Sport