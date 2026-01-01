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Small SUV 4WD, Outer Banks 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

18,508 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks

Watch This Vehicle
13988730

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
18,508KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9C65PRD28138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # T505772A
  • Mileage 18,508 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Outer Banks 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

Call Dealer

709-256-XXXX

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709-256-3415

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$31,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2023 Ford Bronco Sport