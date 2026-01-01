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Small Station Wagons, LX 2WD CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2023 Honda HR-V

53,830 KM

Details Description

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Honda HR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14014917

2023 Honda HR-V

LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

709-256-3415

Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
53,830KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRZ1H32PM100958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,830 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Station Wagons, LX 2WD CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Simmons Honda

461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8

Call Dealer

709-256-XXXX

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709-256-3415

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$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

709-256-3415

2023 Honda HR-V