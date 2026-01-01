$25,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Honda HR-V
LX
2023 Honda HR-V
LX
Location
Steele Auto Group
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
709-256-3415
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
53,830KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRZ1H32PM100958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 53,830 KM
Vehicle Description
Small Station Wagons, LX 2WD CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 133,252 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Maverick 59,189 KM $37,295 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 70,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Simmons Honda
461 James Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1W8
Call Dealer
709-256-XXXX(click to show)
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
709-256-3415
2023 Honda HR-V