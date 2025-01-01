Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Kia Forte

98,000 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia Forte

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12576011

2023 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Airport Mazda

231 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1L5

709-256-7171

  1. 12576011
  2. 12576011
  3. 12576011
  4. 12576011
  5. 12576011
  6. 12576011
  7. 12576011
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,000KM
VIN 3KPF24AD7PE546664

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Airport Mazda

Used 2023 Kia Forte LX for sale in Gander, NL
2023 Kia Forte LX 98,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Gander, NL
2018 Mazda CX-5 GS 134,751 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Gander, NL
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS 80,100 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Airport Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Airport Mazda

Airport Mazda

231 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1L5

Call Dealer

709-256-XXXX

(click to show)

709-256-7171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Airport Mazda

709-256-7171

2023 Kia Forte