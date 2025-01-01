$17,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Kia Forte
LX
2023 Kia Forte
LX
Location
Airport Mazda
231 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1L5
709-256-7171
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,000KM
VIN 3KPF24AD7PE546664
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Airport Mazda
2023 Kia Forte LX 98,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GS 134,751 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS 80,100 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Airport Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Airport Mazda
231 Airport Blvd, Gander, NL A1V 1L5
Call Dealer
709-256-XXXX(click to show)
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Airport Mazda
709-256-7171
2023 Kia Forte