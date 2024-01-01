Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford Escape

124,938 KM

Details Features

SOLD

Make it Yours

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Canadian Auto Sales NL

190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0

709-424-3085

  1. 1720745233
  2. 1720745234
  3. 1720745236
  4. 1720745238
  5. 1720745239
  6. 1720745241
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SOLD

Used
124,938KM
VIN 1FMCU9GX7EUC1229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # B7091A
  • Mileage 124,938 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Auto Sales NL

Used 2018 Honda CR-V for sale in Glovertown South, NL
2018 Honda CR-V 76,023 KM $32,980 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD LIMITED for sale in Glovertown South, NL
2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD LIMITED 55,883 KM $39,980 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD for sale in Glovertown South, NL
2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD 89,871 KM $29,980 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Auto Sales NL

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Auto Sales NL

Canadian Auto Sales NL

190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0

Call Dealer

709-424-XXXX

(click to show)

709-424-3085

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
SOLD
Canadian Auto Sales NL

709-424-3085

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape