2017 Mazda CX-3

85,308 KM

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-3

FWD

2017 Mazda CX-3

FWD

Canadian Auto Sales NL

190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0

709-424-3085

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,308KM
VIN JM1DKD875H0141848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,308 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
GPS Navigation

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Auto Sales NL

Canadian Auto Sales NL

190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0

709-424-3085

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Auto Sales NL

709-424-3085

2017 Mazda CX-3