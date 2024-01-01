$19,980+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-3
FWD
2017 Mazda CX-3
FWD
Location
Canadian Auto Sales NL
190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0
709-424-3085
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,308KM
VIN JM1DKD875H0141848
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,308 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
GPS Navigation
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Auto Sales NL
190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0
709-424-XXXX(click to show)
