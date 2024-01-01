Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Kia Forte

76,309 KM

Details Features

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Kia Forte

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Canadian Auto Sales NL

190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0

709-424-3085

  1. 1720659330
  2. 1720659332
  3. 1720659333
  4. 1720659336
  5. 1720659338
  6. 1720659340
  7. 1720659341
  8. 1720659343
  9. 1720659344
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,309KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPFL4A74JE198045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,309 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
summer tires on rims

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Auto Sales NL

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla XSE for sale in Glovertown South, NL
2020 Toyota Corolla XSE 103,960 KM $19,980 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Auto Sales NL

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Auto Sales NL

Canadian Auto Sales NL

190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0

Call Dealer

709-424-XXXX

(click to show)

709-424-3085

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Auto Sales NL

709-424-3085

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Forte