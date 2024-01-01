$19,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Kia Forte
LX
2018 Kia Forte
LX
Location
Canadian Auto Sales NL
190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0
709-424-3085
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,309KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3KPFL4A74JE198045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,309 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
summer tires on rims
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Canadian Auto Sales NL
Email Canadian Auto Sales NL
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Auto Sales NL
190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0
Call Dealer
709-424-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing
Canadian Auto Sales NL
709-424-3085
2018 Kia Forte