$25,980+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SEL ECO BOOST
Location
Canadian Auto Sales NL
190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0
709-424-3085
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
70,377KM
VIN 1FMCU9HDXKUC4036
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # B7162B
- Mileage 70,377 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Window visors
