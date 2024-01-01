Menu
2019 Ford Escape

70,377 KM

Details Features

$25,980

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape

SEL ECO BOOST

2019 Ford Escape

SEL ECO BOOST

Location

Canadian Auto Sales NL

190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0

709-424-3085

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,377KM
VIN 1FMCU9HDXKUC4036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # B7162B
  • Mileage 70,377 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Window visors

Canadian Auto Sales NL

Canadian Auto Sales NL

Canadian Auto Sales NL

190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0

709-424-XXXX

709-424-3085

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Auto Sales NL

709-424-3085

2019 Ford Escape