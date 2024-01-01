$16,980+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Essential Manual
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Essential Manual
Location
Canadian Auto Sales NL
190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0
709-424-3085
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,618KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD74LF5KU742650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,618 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Canadian Auto Sales NL
190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0
