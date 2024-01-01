Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

77,618 KM

$16,980

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra

Essential Manual

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Essential Manual

Location

Canadian Auto Sales NL

190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0

709-424-3085

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,618KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD74LF5KU742650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,618 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Auto Sales NL

Canadian Auto Sales NL

190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0

709-424-XXXX

709-424-3085

$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Auto Sales NL

709-424-3085

2019 Hyundai Elantra