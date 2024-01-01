$18,980+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra
SE
Location
Canadian Auto Sales NL
190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0
709-424-3085
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
101,442KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,442 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
