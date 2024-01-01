Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Kia Optima

137,108 KM

Details Features

$14,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Kia Optima

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Optima

EX

Location

Canadian Auto Sales NL

190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0

709-424-3085

  1. 1720658843
  2. 1720658844
  3. 1720658846
  4. 1720658848
  5. 1720658850
  6. 1720658852
  7. 1720658855
  8. 1720658857
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,108KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XXGU4L38KG310849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,108 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Auto Sales NL

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla XSE for sale in Glovertown South, NL
2020 Toyota Corolla XSE 103,960 KM $19,980 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Auto Sales NL

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Auto Sales NL

Canadian Auto Sales NL

190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0

Call Dealer

709-424-XXXX

(click to show)

709-424-3085

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Auto Sales NL

709-424-3085

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Optima