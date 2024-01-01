$14,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Kia Optima
EX
2019 Kia Optima
EX
Location
Canadian Auto Sales NL
190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0
709-424-3085
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,108KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5XXGU4L38KG310849
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,108 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Canadian Auto Sales NL
Email Canadian Auto Sales NL
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Auto Sales NL
190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0
Call Dealer
709-424-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,980
+ taxes & licensing
Canadian Auto Sales NL
709-424-3085
2019 Kia Optima