2019 Nissan Rogue

$22,980

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue

SV

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV

Canadian Auto Sales NL

190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0

709-424-3085

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Auto Sales NL

Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Glovertown South, NL
2019 Nissan Rogue SV 0 $22,980 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Soul EX+ for sale in Glovertown South, NL
2018 Kia Soul EX+ 78,800 KM $19,980 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV for sale in Glovertown South, NL
2019 Nissan Qashqai SV 127,000 KM $17,980 + tax & lic

Canadian Auto Sales NL

Canadian Auto Sales NL

190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Auto Sales NL

709-424-3085

2019 Nissan Rogue