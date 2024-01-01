Menu
2020 Ford Escape

74,019 KM

Details Features

$29,980

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

SE AWD

2020 Ford Escape

SE AWD

Location

Canadian Auto Sales NL

190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0

709-424-3085

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,019KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G64LUA38260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,019 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera

Seating

Quads / Captains

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

