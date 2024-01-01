$29,980+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SE AWD
2020 Ford Escape
SE AWD
Location
Canadian Auto Sales NL
190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0
709-424-3085
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,019KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G64LUA38260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,019 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera
Seating
Quads / Captains
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
2020 Ford Escape