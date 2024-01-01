Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Toyota Corolla

103,960 KM

Details Features

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Corolla

XSE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

XSE

Location

Canadian Auto Sales NL

190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0

709-424-3085

  1. 1720778747
  2. 1720778750
  3. 1720778753
  4. 1720778755
  5. 1720778758
  6. 1720778761
  7. 1720778763
  8. 1720778765
  9. 1720778767
  10. 1720778769
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,960KM
VIN 5YFB4RBE5LP006073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,960 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Auto Sales NL

Used 2020 Kia Sorento LX AWD for sale in Glovertown South, NL
2020 Kia Sorento LX AWD 99,305 KM $22,980 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL ECO BOOST for sale in Glovertown South, NL
2019 Ford Escape SEL ECO BOOST 70,377 KM $25,980 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Glovertown South, NL
2014 Ford Escape SE 124,938 KM SOLD

Email Canadian Auto Sales NL

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Auto Sales NL

Canadian Auto Sales NL

190 Main St South, Glovertown South, NL A0G 2M0

Call Dealer

709-424-XXXX

(click to show)

709-424-3085

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Auto Sales NL

709-424-3085

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla