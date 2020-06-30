Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Venza

105,000 KM

Details Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Grand Toyota

709-489-4669

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Venza

2011 Toyota Venza

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Venza

Location

Grand Toyota

Trans-Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2M4

709-489-4669

  1. 5345849
  2. 5345849
  3. 5345849
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5345849
  • Stock #: 11623A
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB3BU058699

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
CARGO LAMP
Front & rear cup holders
Compact Spare Tire
Garage Door Remote
Door Map Pockets
Carpeted floor mats
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Front centre console box
Projector style halogen headlamps w/auto on/off
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Driver Knee Airbag
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front & rear side curtain air bags
front seat-mounted side air bags
Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) w/Traction Control (TRAC)
Illuminated Entry
Dual Zone Auto Climate Control
Rear Privacy Glass
Pwr door locks
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Retained accessory pwr
Roof mounted antenna
Tonneau Cover
Chrome Exhaust Tip
Cargo Net
Cargo Mat
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Overhead sunglass storage
Map lamps
Front & rear splash guards
Coat hooks
Front seat back pockets
Rear Bumper Protector
Bluetooth Capability
All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
Premium Cloth Seat Trim
Stainless steel dual exhaust system
Folding pwr heated mirrors
Cargo area tie down rings
Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags
Front passenger air bag status indicator
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Hill-start assist control (HAC)
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters w/B-pillar adjustment
P245/50R20 all-season tires
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
Pwr windows w/auto up/down for all windows
In-key remote keyless entry system
Pwr assisted trunk closer
Front doorsill trim w/aluminum accents
Illuminated dual vanity mirrors
Rear spoiler w/LED stop lamp
Active torque control system
Carbon Fibre Interior trim
Dust, pollen, deodourising air filter
Rear window wiper w/washer, de-icer
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA)
12V aux pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (1) rear
Front captain seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/lumbar support, active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water & outside temp, dual trip odometer, multi info display, trip computer
Rear 60/40 split bench seat -inc: fold-down seat back, vertical headrests adjustment, remote release in cargo area
Warnings -inc: trans fluid temp warning, low fuel & washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure monitoring system
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: Super Electronically Controlled (Super ECT), lock-up torque converter, transmission cooler, sequential shift mode
Front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes
Independent MacPherson front/rear gas strut suspension -inc: w/coil springs, gas shock absorbers
3.5L DOHC 24-valve dual VVT-i V6 engine
3.5 LCD display
20 aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Grand Toyota

2013 Toyota Corolla CE
 60,000 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento LX ...
 107,400 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 86,500 KM
$29,895 + tax & lic

Email Grand Toyota

Grand Toyota

Grand Toyota

Trans-Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2M4

Call Dealer

709-489-XXXX

(click to show)

709-489-4669

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory