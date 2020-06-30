2011 Toyota Venza

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control CARGO LAMP Front & rear cup holders Compact Spare Tire Garage Door Remote Door Map Pockets Carpeted floor mats Variable-intermittent windshield wipers Front centre console box Projector style halogen headlamps w/auto on/off Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Seating REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS Safety Driver Knee Airbag Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Anchor points for child restraint seats Front & rear side curtain air bags front seat-mounted side air bags Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) w/Traction Control (TRAC) Comfort Illuminated Entry Dual Zone Auto Climate Control Windows Rear Privacy Glass Power Options Pwr door locks Pwr rack & pinion steering Retained accessory pwr Media / Nav / Comm Roof mounted antenna

Additional Features Tonneau Cover Chrome Exhaust Tip Cargo Net Cargo Mat CHROME DOOR HANDLES Rear window defroster w/timer Front & rear stabilizer bars Overhead sunglass storage Map lamps Front & rear splash guards Coat hooks Front seat back pockets Rear Bumper Protector Bluetooth Capability All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts Premium Cloth Seat Trim Stainless steel dual exhaust system Folding pwr heated mirrors Cargo area tie down rings Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags Front passenger air bag status indicator Active front headrests w/whiplash protection Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass Hill-start assist control (HAC) Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters w/B-pillar adjustment P245/50R20 all-season tires 3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls Pwr windows w/auto up/down for all windows In-key remote keyless entry system Pwr assisted trunk closer Front doorsill trim w/aluminum accents Illuminated dual vanity mirrors Rear spoiler w/LED stop lamp Active torque control system Carbon Fibre Interior trim Dust, pollen, deodourising air filter Rear window wiper w/washer, de-icer Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA) 12V aux pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (1) rear Front captain seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/lumbar support, active front headrests w/whiplash protection Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water & outside temp, dual trip odometer, multi info display, trip computer Rear 60/40 split bench seat -inc: fold-down seat back, vertical headrests adjustment, remote release in cargo area Warnings -inc: trans fluid temp warning, low fuel & washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure monitoring system 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: Super Electronically Controlled (Super ECT), lock-up torque converter, transmission cooler, sequential shift mode Front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes Independent MacPherson front/rear gas strut suspension -inc: w/coil springs, gas shock absorbers 3.5L DOHC 24-valve dual VVT-i V6 engine 3.5 LCD display 20 aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.