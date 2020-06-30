2011 Toyota Venza

Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Projector style halogen headlamps w/auto on/off
Child safety rear door locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front & rear side curtain air bags
front seat-mounted side air bags
Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) w/Traction Control (TRAC)
Dual Zone Auto Climate Control
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Overhead sunglass storage
Front & rear splash guards
All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
Stainless steel dual exhaust system
Folding pwr heated mirrors
Cargo area tie down rings
Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags
Front passenger air bag status indicator
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Hill-start assist control (HAC)
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters w/B-pillar adjustment
P245/50R20 all-season tires
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
Pwr windows w/auto up/down for all windows
In-key remote keyless entry system
Pwr assisted trunk closer
Front doorsill trim w/aluminum accents
Illuminated dual vanity mirrors
Rear spoiler w/LED stop lamp
Active torque control system
Carbon Fibre Interior trim
Dust, pollen, deodourising air filter
Rear window wiper w/washer, de-icer
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA)
12V aux pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (1) rear
Front captain seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/lumbar support, active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water & outside temp, dual trip odometer, multi info display, trip computer
Rear 60/40 split bench seat -inc: fold-down seat back, vertical headrests adjustment, remote release in cargo area
Warnings -inc: trans fluid temp warning, low fuel & washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure monitoring system
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: Super Electronically Controlled (Super ECT), lock-up torque converter, transmission cooler, sequential shift mode
Front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes
Independent MacPherson front/rear gas strut suspension -inc: w/coil springs, gas shock absorbers
3.5L DOHC 24-valve dual VVT-i V6 engine
20 aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
