2012 Toyota Venza

- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Integrated Garage Door Opener
- CARGO LAMP
- Front & rear cup holders
- Compact Spare Tire
- Door Map Pockets
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
- Front centre console box
- Projector style halogen headlamps w/auto on/off
- Powertrain
-
- All Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Seating
-
- Safety
-
- Fog Lamps
- Child safety rear door locks
- Anchor points for child restraint seats
- Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) w/Brake Assist
- Front & rear side curtain air bags
- front seat-mounted side air bags
- Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) w/Traction Control (TRAC)
- Comfort
-
- Illuminated Entry
- Dual Zone Auto Climate Control
- Windows
-
- Power Options
-
- Pwr door locks
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Retained accessory pwr
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Additional Features
-
- Tonneau Cover
- Chrome Exhaust Tip
- Cargo Net
- Cargo Mat
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- Front & rear stabilizer bars
- Overhead sunglass storage
- Map lamps
- Front & rear splash guards
- Coat hooks
- Cloth Seat Trim
- Front seat back pockets
- Rear Bumper Protector
- Bluetooth Capability
- All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
- Stainless steel dual exhaust system
- Folding pwr heated mirrors
- Cargo area tie down rings
- Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags
- Front passenger air bag status indicator
- Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
- Chrome interior door handles
- Hill-start assist control (HAC)
- Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters w/B-pillar adjustment
- P245/50R20 all-season tires
- 3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
- Pwr windows w/auto up/down for all windows
- In-key remote keyless entry system
- Pwr assisted trunk closer
- Rear spoiler w/LED stop lamp
- Driver knee air bag
- Active torque control system
- Smart stop technology
- Carbon Fibre Interior trim
- All-season carpeted floor mats
- Dust/pollen/deodourising air filter
- Front door sill trim w/aluminum accents
- Rear window wiper w/washer, de-icer
- 12V aux pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (1) rear
- Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water & outside temp, dual trip odometer, multi info display, trip computer
- Rear 60/40 split bench seat -inc: fold-down seat back, vertical headrests adjustment, remote release in cargo area
- Warnings -inc: trans fluid temp warning, low fuel & washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure monitoring system
- 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: Super Electronically Controlled (Super ECT), lock-up torque converter, transmission cooler, sequential shift mode
- Independent MacPherson front/rear gas strut suspension -inc: w/coil springs
- Pwr assisted front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes
- Front captain seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar support, active front headrests w/whiplash protection
- 3.5L DOHC 24-valve dual VVT-i V6 engine
- 3.5 LCD display
- 20 aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.