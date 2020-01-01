2012 Toyota Venza

Convenience Cruise Control

Integrated Garage Door Opener

CARGO LAMP

Front & rear cup holders

Compact Spare Tire

Door Map Pockets

Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors

Variable-intermittent windshield wipers

Front centre console box

Projector style halogen headlamps w/auto on/off Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Seating REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS Safety Fog Lamps

Child safety rear door locks

Anchor points for child restraint seats

Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) w/Brake Assist

Front & rear side curtain air bags

front seat-mounted side air bags

Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) w/Traction Control (TRAC) Comfort Illuminated Entry

Dual Zone Auto Climate Control Windows Rear Privacy Glass Power Options Pwr door locks

Pwr rack & pinion steering

Retained accessory pwr Media / Nav / Comm Roof mounted antenna

Additional Features Tonneau Cover

Chrome Exhaust Tip

Cargo Net

Cargo Mat

Rear window defroster w/timer

Front & rear stabilizer bars

Overhead sunglass storage

Map lamps

Front & rear splash guards

Coat hooks

Cloth Seat Trim

Front seat back pockets

Rear Bumper Protector

Bluetooth Capability

All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts

Stainless steel dual exhaust system

Folding pwr heated mirrors

Cargo area tie down rings

Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags

Front passenger air bag status indicator

Active front headrests w/whiplash protection

Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass

Chrome interior door handles

Hill-start assist control (HAC)

Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters w/B-pillar adjustment

P245/50R20 all-season tires

3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls

Pwr windows w/auto up/down for all windows

In-key remote keyless entry system

Pwr assisted trunk closer

Rear spoiler w/LED stop lamp

Driver knee air bag

Active torque control system

Smart stop technology

Carbon Fibre Interior trim

All-season carpeted floor mats

Dust/pollen/deodourising air filter

Front door sill trim w/aluminum accents

Rear window wiper w/washer, de-icer

12V aux pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (1) rear

Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water & outside temp, dual trip odometer, multi info display, trip computer

Rear 60/40 split bench seat -inc: fold-down seat back, vertical headrests adjustment, remote release in cargo area

Warnings -inc: trans fluid temp warning, low fuel & washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure monitoring system

6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: Super Electronically Controlled (Super ECT), lock-up torque converter, transmission cooler, sequential shift mode

Independent MacPherson front/rear gas strut suspension -inc: w/coil springs

Pwr assisted front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes

Front captain seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar support, active front headrests w/whiplash protection

3.5L DOHC 24-valve dual VVT-i V6 engine

3.5 LCD display

20 aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks

