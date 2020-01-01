Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Toyota Venza

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Venza

Location

Grand Toyota

Trans-Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2M4

709-489-4669

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 262,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4404141
  • Stock #: 11410A
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BBXCU067899
Exterior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Integrated Garage Door Opener
  • CARGO LAMP
  • Front & rear cup holders
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
  • Front centre console box
  • Projector style halogen headlamps w/auto on/off
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Anchor points for child restraint seats
  • Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
  • Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) w/Brake Assist
  • Front & rear side curtain air bags
  • front seat-mounted side air bags
  • Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) w/Traction Control (TRAC)
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Dual Zone Auto Climate Control
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Power Options
  • Pwr door locks
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Retained accessory pwr
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Roof mounted antenna
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • Chrome Exhaust Tip
  • Cargo Net
  • Cargo Mat
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Overhead sunglass storage
  • Map lamps
  • Front & rear splash guards
  • Coat hooks
  • Cloth Seat Trim
  • Front seat back pockets
  • Rear Bumper Protector
  • Bluetooth Capability
  • All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
  • Stainless steel dual exhaust system
  • Folding pwr heated mirrors
  • Cargo area tie down rings
  • Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags
  • Front passenger air bag status indicator
  • Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
  • Chrome interior door handles
  • Hill-start assist control (HAC)
  • Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters w/B-pillar adjustment
  • P245/50R20 all-season tires
  • 3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
  • Pwr windows w/auto up/down for all windows
  • In-key remote keyless entry system
  • Pwr assisted trunk closer
  • Rear spoiler w/LED stop lamp
  • Driver knee air bag
  • Active torque control system
  • Smart stop technology
  • Carbon Fibre Interior trim
  • All-season carpeted floor mats
  • Dust/pollen/deodourising air filter
  • Front door sill trim w/aluminum accents
  • Rear window wiper w/washer, de-icer
  • 12V aux pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (1) rear
  • Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water & outside temp, dual trip odometer, multi info display, trip computer
  • Rear 60/40 split bench seat -inc: fold-down seat back, vertical headrests adjustment, remote release in cargo area
  • Warnings -inc: trans fluid temp warning, low fuel & washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure monitoring system
  • 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: Super Electronically Controlled (Super ECT), lock-up torque converter, transmission cooler, sequential shift mode
  • Independent MacPherson front/rear gas strut suspension -inc: w/coil springs
  • Pwr assisted front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes
  • Front captain seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar support, active front headrests w/whiplash protection
  • 3.5L DOHC 24-valve dual VVT-i V6 engine
  • 3.5 LCD display
  • 20 aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Grand Toyota

2016 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 84,500 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 LE
 48,500 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota RAV4 LE
 99,500 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
Grand Toyota

Grand Toyota

Trans-Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2M4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

709-489-XXXX

(click to show)

709-489-4669

Send A Message