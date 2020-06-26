2013 Chevrolet Equinox

- Safety
-
- Convenience
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Additional Features
-
- Brake/transmission interlock
- 3.53 Axle Ratio
- Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
- Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
- Steering column, tilt and telescopic
- Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
- Defogger, rear window
- Steering wheel, leather wrapped
- Steering wheel, audio controls
- Mats, floor, front and rear, carpeted insert
- Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
- Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
- Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage
- Seating, reclining front bucket seats, front console armrest
- Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
- Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
- Glove box, non-locking
- Antenna, roof mounted
- USB port in centre console -inc: full iPod display in colour screen
- Door handles, body colour
- Spare tire, compact spare
- Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
- Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
- Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
- Wheels, 17 x 7 (406 mm x 165 mm) painted aluminum
- Tires, P225/65R-17 all season blackwall
- Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
- Roof rails, charcoal
- StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system with trailer sway control
- Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
- Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
- Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
- Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
- Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
- Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
- Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night
- Seat trim, Premium Cloth
- Locks, power programmable with power lockout protection
- Seating, rear seat armrest with cupholders
- Sunshades, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
- Lighting, ambient lighting on instrument panel
- Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
- Lighting, ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
- Seating, 2-way passenger manual front seat adjusters
- Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
- Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: personalization, vehicle info features
- Fascia, body colour with charcoal lower
- Lighting, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
- Chrome accents, grille headlamps, side windows and liftgate
- Mirrors, body-colour, heated, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror
- Lighting, fog lights, front halogen
- Rear vision camera, display in radio screen
- Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
- Seating, rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
- All wheel drive, active electronic
- Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
- Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
- Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
- Fuel, 71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity
- GVWR, 2300 kg (5070 lbs)
- Stabilizer bars, front and rear
- Suspension system, soft ride suspension
- Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
- Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
- Generator, 120 amp
- Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS, panic brake assist and hill hold-assist
- Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper
- Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, front pillar mounted tweeters
- Steering, electric variable assist power, rack and pinion
- Seating, 4-way driver, manual fore/aft, power up/down/lumbar
- Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature and tachometer, outside temperature in radio display
- Transmission, 6 speed electronic automatic, flat towable
- Audio system, colour touch radio, AM/FM stereo with MP3 CD player -inc: 7 colour touch screen display, radio data, speed compensated volume, aux audio input jack
- Locks, remote keyless entry -inc: (2) transmitters, panic button, content theft alarm activation verification, illuminated entry
- OnStar, in vehicle communication system and assistance service, 6 months of the Directions and Connections Plan with Turn-by-Turn Navigation and OnStar RemoteLink *Turn-by-Turn availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitations, advisor assi...
- Chevrolet MyLink -inc: Bluetooth personal media connectivity to vehicle audio system, voice-activated technology for audio/phone/phone book/music selection, Stitcher Smartradio app for smartphone-based talk radio/podcasts/live radio, picture viewer, Pl...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.