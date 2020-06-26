Menu
$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

Central Kia

709-489-5599

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

LT

Location

Central Kia

Trans Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2J3

709-489-5599

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 198,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5269106
  • Stock #: K3538A
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK6D6198502
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Traction Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • Brake/transmission interlock
  • 3.53 Axle Ratio
  • Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
  • Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Steering wheel, leather wrapped
  • Steering wheel, audio controls
  • Mats, floor, front and rear, carpeted insert
  • Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
  • Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
  • Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage
  • Seating, reclining front bucket seats, front console armrest
  • Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
  • Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
  • Glove box, non-locking
  • Antenna, roof mounted
  • USB port in centre console -inc: full iPod display in colour screen
  • Door handles, body colour
  • Spare tire, compact spare
  • Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
  • Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
  • Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
  • Wheels, 17 x 7 (406 mm x 165 mm) painted aluminum
  • Tires, P225/65R-17 all season blackwall
  • Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
  • Roof rails, charcoal
  • StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system with trailer sway control
  • Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
  • Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
  • Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
  • Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
  • Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
  • Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
  • Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night
  • Seat trim, Premium Cloth
  • Locks, power programmable with power lockout protection
  • Seating, rear seat armrest with cupholders
  • Sunshades, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
  • Lighting, ambient lighting on instrument panel
  • Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
  • Lighting, ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
  • Seating, 2-way passenger manual front seat adjusters
  • Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
  • Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: personalization, vehicle info features
  • Fascia, body colour with charcoal lower
  • Lighting, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
  • Chrome accents, grille headlamps, side windows and liftgate
  • Mirrors, body-colour, heated, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror
  • Lighting, fog lights, front halogen
  • Rear vision camera, display in radio screen
  • Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
  • Seating, rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
  • All wheel drive, active electronic
  • Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
  • Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
  • Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
  • Fuel, 71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity
  • GVWR, 2300 kg (5070 lbs)
  • Stabilizer bars, front and rear
  • Suspension system, soft ride suspension
  • Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
  • Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
  • Generator, 120 amp
  • Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS, panic brake assist and hill hold-assist
  • Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper
  • Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, front pillar mounted tweeters
  • Steering, electric variable assist power, rack and pinion
  • Seating, 4-way driver, manual fore/aft, power up/down/lumbar
  • Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature and tachometer, outside temperature in radio display
  • Transmission, 6 speed electronic automatic, flat towable
  • Audio system, colour touch radio, AM/FM stereo with MP3 CD player -inc: 7 colour touch screen display, radio data, speed compensated volume, aux audio input jack
  • Locks, remote keyless entry -inc: (2) transmitters, panic button, content theft alarm activation verification, illuminated entry
  • OnStar, in vehicle communication system and assistance service, 6 months of the Directions and Connections Plan with Turn-by-Turn Navigation and OnStar RemoteLink *Turn-by-Turn availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitations, advisor assi...
  • Chevrolet MyLink -inc: Bluetooth personal media connectivity to vehicle audio system, voice-activated technology for audio/phone/phone book/music selection, Stitcher Smartradio app for smartphone-based talk radio/podcasts/live radio, picture viewer, Pl...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Central Kia

Central Kia

Trans Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2J3

