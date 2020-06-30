2013 Chevrolet Malibu

6-Speaker Sound System

Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all (3) rear positions

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Defogger, rear window

Trunk release, power

Antenna, rear window

Mats, floor, front and rear carpeted inserts

Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic

Sunshade, driver and front passenger, extendable, illuminated vanity mirrors

Driver seat adjustment, 4-way manual, power height adjuster

Windows, power, all windows express down, rear passenger lockout

Rear seat, 60/40 split folding with armrest

Mirrors, rear view, manual day/night tilt

Power outlets, 2 auxiliary power 12 volt, one located front of console, one located inside console

Passenger seat adjustment, 4-way manual, power height adjuster

Instrumentation, analog speedometer, tachometer, odometer, and fuel gauges

Custom cloth seats with leatherette bolsters

Steering wheel, 3-spoke

Locks, power door and trunk release, lockout protection

Steering wheel, auxiliary audio controls

Head restraints, driver, passenger, and outboard rear seats

Tires, P215/60R16, all season blackwall

Door handles, body coloured

Glass, acoustic laminated windshield

Mirrors rear view, dual power, body colour, manual folding, heated with integrated turn signal

Glass, solar-ray, tinted

Tires, compact spare 17

Grille, black with chrome surround

Wheels, 16 x 7.5 aluminum

Lighting, tail lights, incandescent, red

Windshield wiper and washers, front, flat blade

Mouldings, body colour rocker -inc: bright chrome window surround

Traction control, full function

Trunk entrapment release, internal

Park brake, electric power, located in the centre console

Air bags, front/rear side impact

Air bags, knee, driver and front passenger

Child-security rear door locks, electronic

Air bags, front/rear side head curtain

Suspension, 4-wheel independent

Engine, 2.5L SIDI DOHC, 4-cylinder w/VVT

2.89 final drive ratio

Battery, 12V, 60-amp hour, maintenance free with rundown protection

Generator 130 amp

Steering, electronic power steering

Brakes, front and rear disc, 4 wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), intelligent brake assist

Security system, audible/visible theft alarm system -inc: programmable content theft horn & lamp activation

Air bags, driver and front passenger, dual-stage -inc: air bag suppression, passenger detecting system

Seat belts, 3 point, all positions -inc: dual front seat pretensioners w/load limiters & height adjusters

Lighting, headlamps halogen, automatic light control

Climate control, single-zone manual -inc: rear floor heater ducts, air filtration system w/particulate filter

Console floor, front centre with sliding armrest -inc: (2) front cupholders, 12V aux pwr outlet located inside console

Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: cluster mounted, external temperature, oil life monitor, user programmable features, message centre

Lighting, theatre dimming, dome lamp, front reading lamps, accent lighting, glove box

Exhaust system, single turned down hidden

Bluetooth handfree calling -inc: in-vehicle Bluetooth system allows users w/Bluetooth-enabled cell phones to make & receive phone calls utilizing the vehicle's audio system, microphone & voice recognition

Horn, single tone

Seats, 5 passenger, front bucket -inc: floor shifter, seat back storage, driver seat pwr height adjuster, driver seat pwr lumbar, rear seat armrest w/storage

Transmission, 6-speed automatic w/driver shift control

OnStar, in-vehicle communications, assistance service, 6 months of Directions & Connections plan w/Turn-by-Turn Navigation and OnStar RemoteLink (Turn-by-turn availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitation, advisor assisted routing availa...