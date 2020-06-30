Menu
2013 Chevrolet Malibu

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Grand Toyota

709-489-4669

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

Grand Toyota

Trans-Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2M4

709-489-4669

  Listing ID: 5345840
  Stock #: 11397B
  VIN: 1G11B5SA9DU105144

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Light Titanium
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11397B
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry System
Front Wheel Drive
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system
6-Speaker Sound System
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all (3) rear positions
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Trunk release, power
Antenna, rear window
Mats, floor, front and rear carpeted inserts
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Sunshade, driver and front passenger, extendable, illuminated vanity mirrors
Driver seat adjustment, 4-way manual, power height adjuster
Windows, power, all windows express down, rear passenger lockout
Rear seat, 60/40 split folding with armrest
Mirrors, rear view, manual day/night tilt
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary power 12 volt, one located front of console, one located inside console
Passenger seat adjustment, 4-way manual, power height adjuster
Instrumentation, analog speedometer, tachometer, odometer, and fuel gauges
Custom cloth seats with leatherette bolsters
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Locks, power door and trunk release, lockout protection
Steering wheel, auxiliary audio controls
Head restraints, driver, passenger, and outboard rear seats
Tires, P215/60R16, all season blackwall
Door handles, body coloured
Glass, acoustic laminated windshield
Mirrors rear view, dual power, body colour, manual folding, heated with integrated turn signal
Glass, solar-ray, tinted
Tires, compact spare 17
Grille, black with chrome surround
Wheels, 16 x 7.5 aluminum
Lighting, tail lights, incandescent, red
Windshield wiper and washers, front, flat blade
Mouldings, body colour rocker -inc: bright chrome window surround
Traction control, full function
Trunk entrapment release, internal
Park brake, electric power, located in the centre console
Air bags, front/rear side impact
Air bags, knee, driver and front passenger
Child-security rear door locks, electronic
Air bags, front/rear side head curtain
Suspension, 4-wheel independent
Engine, 2.5L SIDI DOHC, 4-cylinder w/VVT
2.89 final drive ratio
Battery, 12V, 60-amp hour, maintenance free with rundown protection
Generator 130 amp
Steering, electronic power steering
Brakes, front and rear disc, 4 wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), intelligent brake assist
Security system, audible/visible theft alarm system -inc: programmable content theft horn & lamp activation
Air bags, driver and front passenger, dual-stage -inc: air bag suppression, passenger detecting system
Seat belts, 3 point, all positions -inc: dual front seat pretensioners w/load limiters & height adjusters
Lighting, headlamps halogen, automatic light control
Climate control, single-zone manual -inc: rear floor heater ducts, air filtration system w/particulate filter
Console floor, front centre with sliding armrest -inc: (2) front cupholders, 12V aux pwr outlet located inside console
Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: cluster mounted, external temperature, oil life monitor, user programmable features, message centre
Lighting, theatre dimming, dome lamp, front reading lamps, accent lighting, glove box
Exhaust system, single turned down hidden
Bluetooth handfree calling -inc: in-vehicle Bluetooth system allows users w/Bluetooth-enabled cell phones to make & receive phone calls utilizing the vehicle's audio system, microphone & voice recognition
Horn, single tone
Seats, 5 passenger, front bucket -inc: floor shifter, seat back storage, driver seat pwr height adjuster, driver seat pwr lumbar, rear seat armrest w/storage
Transmission, 6-speed automatic w/driver shift control
OnStar, in-vehicle communications, assistance service, 6 months of Directions & Connections plan w/Turn-by-Turn Navigation and OnStar RemoteLink (Turn-by-turn availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitation, advisor assisted routing availa...
Audio system, AM/FM stereo, single CD with MP3 playback -inc: seek & scan, digital clock, aux audio input jack, TheftLock, single colour graphical display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Grand Toyota

Grand Toyota

Trans-Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2M4

709-489-4669

