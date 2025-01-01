$3,980+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
Canadian Auto Sales NL
5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5
709-486-6990
Used
189,439KM
As Is Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Mileage 189,439 KM
