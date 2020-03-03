2013 Honda Civic

Safety Security System

Brake Assist

Emergency Trunk Release

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)

Child-proof rear door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Front & rear cup holders

Front & Rear Floor Mats

Compact spare tire w/steel wheel

Multi-reflector auto-off halogen headlights Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine

Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Comfort Cargo Area Light Power Options Pwr door locks

Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down Trim Body-coloured door handles

Body-coloured front & rear bumpers Seating Rear seat heater ducts Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Media / Nav / Comm Integrated glass antenna

Additional Features REAR CAMERA

Rear window defroster w/timer

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Front & rear stabilizer bars

Front map lights

Drive-by-Wire Throttle System

Front splash guards

Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)

Tilt & telescopic steering column

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Rear independent multi-link suspension

Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control

Electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS)

Front & rear door pockets

Pwr tilt moonroof

Passenger-side seatback pocket

Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers

(1) 12V pwr outlet

USB Audio Interface

Seat belt warning chime

Bluetooth HandsFreeLink

Front independent strut suspension

SmartVent front side-impact air bags w/passenger-side occupant detection system

60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: centre armrest, adjustable rear head restraints

2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer, ECON mode button

Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags

5-speed automatic transmission -inc: grade logic control

Body-coloured manual-folding heated pwr mirrors

Front & rear side curtain airbags -inc: rollover sensor

Smart Maintenance Minder system

Automatic air conditioning w/air filtration system

Multi-functional centre console -inc: storage

Cloth heated reclining front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, adjustable head restraints

P205/55HR16 mud & snow all-season tires

Eco Assist driving coach system

Pwr-assisted ventilated front disc/solid rear disc brakes

3-point seat belts -inc: pretensioners, adjustable front seat belt anchors

16 X 6.5 ALUMINUM WHEELS

Remote entry -inc: power trunk release

Illuminated steering wheel-mounted controls -inc: cruise controls, audio controls, phone controls, i-MID controls

AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA 6-speaker audio system -inc: anti-theft feature, aux input jack, iMID TFT display, text message capability, Bluetooth audio

Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen, average fuel economy, fuel level, digital fuel-mileage, digital odometer, avergage speed, elapsed time, (2) digital trip meters, outside temp, clock, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info, cust...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.