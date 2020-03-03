2013 Honda Civic

- Safety
- Security System
- Brake Assist
- Emergency Trunk Release
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
- Child-proof rear door locks
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Front & rear cup holders
- Front & Rear Floor Mats
- Compact spare tire w/steel wheel
- Multi-reflector auto-off halogen headlights
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- 1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
- Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
- Comfort
- Power Options
- Pwr door locks
- Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
- Seating
- Security
- Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Additional Features
- REAR CAMERA
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Front & rear stabilizer bars
- Front map lights
- Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
- Front splash guards
- Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
- Tilt & telescopic steering column
- Dual Vanity Mirrors
- Rear independent multi-link suspension
- Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
- Electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS)
- Front & rear door pockets
- Pwr tilt moonroof
- Passenger-side seatback pocket
- Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
- (1) 12V pwr outlet
- USB Audio Interface
- Seat belt warning chime
- Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
- Front independent strut suspension
- SmartVent front side-impact air bags w/passenger-side occupant detection system
- 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: centre armrest, adjustable rear head restraints
- 2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer, ECON mode button
- Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
- 5-speed automatic transmission -inc: grade logic control
- Body-coloured manual-folding heated pwr mirrors
- Front & rear side curtain airbags -inc: rollover sensor
- Smart Maintenance Minder system
- Automatic air conditioning w/air filtration system
- Multi-functional centre console -inc: storage
- Cloth heated reclining front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, adjustable head restraints
- P205/55HR16 mud & snow all-season tires
- Eco Assist driving coach system
- Pwr-assisted ventilated front disc/solid rear disc brakes
- 3-point seat belts -inc: pretensioners, adjustable front seat belt anchors
- 16 X 6.5 ALUMINUM WHEELS
- Remote entry -inc: power trunk release
- Illuminated steering wheel-mounted controls -inc: cruise controls, audio controls, phone controls, i-MID controls
- AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA 6-speaker audio system -inc: anti-theft feature, aux input jack, iMID TFT display, text message capability, Bluetooth audio
- Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen, average fuel economy, fuel level, digital fuel-mileage, digital odometer, avergage speed, elapsed time, (2) digital trip meters, outside temp, clock, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info, cust...
