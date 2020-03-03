Menu
2013 Honda Civic

Sdn EX

2013 Honda Civic

Sdn EX

Grand Toyota

Trans-Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2M4

709-489-4669

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4816830
  • Stock #: 11003B
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F52DH018442
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Security System
  • Brake Assist
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
  • Child-proof rear door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Front & rear cup holders
  • Front & Rear Floor Mats
  • Compact spare tire w/steel wheel
  • Multi-reflector auto-off halogen headlights
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
  • Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
Power Options
  • Pwr door locks
  • Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
Security
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Integrated glass antenna
Additional Features
  • REAR CAMERA
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Front map lights
  • Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
  • Front splash guards
  • Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
  • Tilt & telescopic steering column
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear independent multi-link suspension
  • Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
  • Electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS)
  • Front & rear door pockets
  • Pwr tilt moonroof
  • Passenger-side seatback pocket
  • Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • (1) 12V pwr outlet
  • USB Audio Interface
  • Seat belt warning chime
  • Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
  • Front independent strut suspension
  • SmartVent front side-impact air bags w/passenger-side occupant detection system
  • 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: centre armrest, adjustable rear head restraints
  • 2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer, ECON mode button
  • Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
  • 5-speed automatic transmission -inc: grade logic control
  • Body-coloured manual-folding heated pwr mirrors
  • Front & rear side curtain airbags -inc: rollover sensor
  • Smart Maintenance Minder system
  • Automatic air conditioning w/air filtration system
  • Multi-functional centre console -inc: storage
  • Cloth heated reclining front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, adjustable head restraints
  • P205/55HR16 mud & snow all-season tires
  • Eco Assist driving coach system
  • Pwr-assisted ventilated front disc/solid rear disc brakes
  • 3-point seat belts -inc: pretensioners, adjustable front seat belt anchors
  • 16 X 6.5 ALUMINUM WHEELS
  • Remote entry -inc: power trunk release
  • Illuminated steering wheel-mounted controls -inc: cruise controls, audio controls, phone controls, i-MID controls
  • AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA 6-speaker audio system -inc: anti-theft feature, aux input jack, iMID TFT display, text message capability, Bluetooth audio
  • Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen, average fuel economy, fuel level, digital fuel-mileage, digital odometer, avergage speed, elapsed time, (2) digital trip meters, outside temp, clock, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info, cust...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

