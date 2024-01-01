Menu
Calling all adventure seekers! Canadian Auto Sales NL has a 2013 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4dr Sahara thats ready to take you off the beaten path. This red beauty boasts a black interior and a powerful 6-cylinder engine, ensuring youll always have the power to tackle any terrain. With its automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, this Wrangler is ready to handle anything the road throws your way. The SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for weekend getaways or family adventures. This Jeep has only 124,596km on the odometer, so its ready for many more years of reliable driving.

This 2013 Jeep Wrangler 4dr Sahara is loaded with features that make it a dream to drive. Enjoy the open-air feeling with the removable top, or crank up the premium sound system and cruise with the windows down. This Wrangler comes equipped with a host of modern features, including alloy wheels, fog lights, and heated mirrors. Youll also appreciate the added security of the keyless entry system and the convenience of power windows, door locks, and mirrors. And with a comprehensive set of safety features like anti-lock brakes and airbags, you can rest assured knowing youre driving a safe and reliable vehicle.

Get ready to hit the road in style and comfort with this 2013 Jeep Wrangler 4dr Sahara. Visit Canadian Auto Sales NL today to take this rugged and capable SUV for a test drive.

Here are 5 features that will really make this Jeep stand out:

4-wheel drive: Conquer any terrain with ease.
Removable Top: Experience the open air and enjoy the freedom of the road.
Premium Sound System: Blast your favorite tunes with crystal clear audio.
Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable even on the coldest days.
Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of a keyless entry system, making access to your vehicle simple and secure.

2013 Jeep Wrangler

124,596 KM

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
2013 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4DR SAHARA UNLIMITED SPORT

12055063

2013 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4DR SAHARA UNLIMITED SPORT

Canadian Auto Sales NL

5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5

709-486-6990

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

124,596KM
VIN 1C4BJWEG7DL695063

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,596 KM

Calling all adventure seekers! Canadian Auto Sales NL has a 2013 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4dr Sahara that's ready to take you off the beaten path. This red beauty boasts a black interior and a powerful 6-cylinder engine, ensuring you'll always have the power to tackle any terrain. With its automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, this Wrangler is ready to handle anything the road throws your way. The SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for weekend getaways or family adventures. This Jeep has only 124,596km on the odometer, so it's ready for many more years of reliable driving.

This 2013 Jeep Wrangler 4dr Sahara is loaded with features that make it a dream to drive. Enjoy the open-air feeling with the removable top, or crank up the premium sound system and cruise with the windows down. This Wrangler comes equipped with a host of modern features, including alloy wheels, fog lights, and heated mirrors. You'll also appreciate the added security of the keyless entry system and the convenience of power windows, door locks, and mirrors. And with a comprehensive set of safety features like anti-lock brakes and airbags, you can rest assured knowing you're driving a safe and reliable vehicle.

Get ready to hit the road in style and comfort with this 2013 Jeep Wrangler 4dr Sahara. Visit Canadian Auto Sales NL today to take this rugged and capable SUV for a test drive.

Here are 5 features that will really make this Jeep stand out:

  • 4-wheel drive: Conquer any terrain with ease.
  • Removable Top: Experience the open air and enjoy the freedom of the road.
  • Premium Sound System: Blast your favorite tunes with crystal clear audio.
  • Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable even on the coldest days.
  • Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of a keyless entry system, making access to your vehicle simple and secure.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Canadian Auto Sales NL

Canadian Auto Sales NL

5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Auto Sales NL

709-486-6990

2013 Jeep Wrangler