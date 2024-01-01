$19,980+ tax & licensing
2013 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 4DR SAHARA UNLIMITED SPORT
Location
Canadian Auto Sales NL
5 Harris Ave, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 0C5
709-486-6990
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,596 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all adventure seekers! Canadian Auto Sales NL has a 2013 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4dr Sahara that's ready to take you off the beaten path. This red beauty boasts a black interior and a powerful 6-cylinder engine, ensuring you'll always have the power to tackle any terrain. With its automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, this Wrangler is ready to handle anything the road throws your way. The SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for weekend getaways or family adventures. This Jeep has only 124,596km on the odometer, so it's ready for many more years of reliable driving.
This 2013 Jeep Wrangler 4dr Sahara is loaded with features that make it a dream to drive. Enjoy the open-air feeling with the removable top, or crank up the premium sound system and cruise with the windows down. This Wrangler comes equipped with a host of modern features, including alloy wheels, fog lights, and heated mirrors. You'll also appreciate the added security of the keyless entry system and the convenience of power windows, door locks, and mirrors. And with a comprehensive set of safety features like anti-lock brakes and airbags, you can rest assured knowing you're driving a safe and reliable vehicle.
Get ready to hit the road in style and comfort with this 2013 Jeep Wrangler 4dr Sahara. Visit Canadian Auto Sales NL today to take this rugged and capable SUV for a test drive.
Here are 5 features that will really make this Jeep stand out:
- 4-wheel drive: Conquer any terrain with ease.
- Removable Top: Experience the open air and enjoy the freedom of the road.
- Premium Sound System: Blast your favorite tunes with crystal clear audio.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable even on the coldest days.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of a keyless entry system, making access to your vehicle simple and secure.
Vehicle Features
709-486-6990