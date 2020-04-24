Menu
2013 Mazda MAZDA2

GS

2013 Mazda MAZDA2

GS

Grand Toyota

Trans-Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2M4

709-489-4669

  1. 4919640
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 108,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4919640
  • Stock #: 11456A
  • VIN: JM1DE1LY4D0156672
Exterior Colour
Clear water blue
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Dynamic Stability Control
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Front side-impact air bags
  • Driver & front passenger air bags
  • All seating position 3-point seat belts
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Illuminated Entry
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Carpeted floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
  • Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
  • Rear intermittent wiper
  • Halogen headlamps -inc: auto on/off function
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 4-speed automatic transmission
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Power Options
  • Pwr door locks
  • 12V pwr outlet
  • Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch up/down feature
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Security
  • Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Seating
  • 60/40 split-folding rear seats w/adjustable headrests
Additional Features
  • EXTERIOR TEMP GAUGE
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • side sill extensions
  • Driver foot rest
  • Internal fuel door release
  • Front/rear side curtain air bags
  • Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
  • Body-coloured folding heated pwr mirrors
  • Body-coloured rear spoiler
  • Passenger assist grip
  • P185/55R15 all-season tires
  • Second row ISOFIX child seat tether anchors
  • Crushable brake & accelerator pedal assembly
  • Reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests -inc: driver manual height adjustment
  • Centre console w/storage tray
  • (2) front & (1) rear cupholder
  • Cloth seat trim w/red piping
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/mounted audio & cruise controls
  • Keyless entry w/retractable key
  • Silver finish -inc: inner door handles, shift-plate bezel, steering wheel
  • Warning lights -inc: air bags, battery charge, check engine, door ajar, high-beam, low fuel, oil pressure, low washer fluid, parking brake, seat belts
  • 1.5L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
  • Front independent MacPherson strut suspension
  • Pwr front ventilated disc & rear drum brakes
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering w/engine-rpm-sensing variable pwr assist
  • Rear torsion beam axle suspension
  • Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brakeforce distribution, brake override system
  • Trip computer -inc: fuel economy/range, average fuel economy
  • Chrome exhaust tailpipe finisher
  • 15 alloy wheels
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux audio input, USB port, (6) speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Grand Toyota

Grand Toyota

Trans-Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2M4

709-489-4669

