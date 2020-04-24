2013 Mazda MAZDA2

Safety Traction Control

Dynamic Stability Control

Fog Lamps

Child safety rear door locks

Front side-impact air bags

Driver & front passenger air bags

All seating position 3-point seat belts Comfort Air Conditioning

Illuminated Entry Convenience Cruise Control

Tilt Steering Column

Rain-sensing wipers

Carpeted floor mats

Temporary spare tire

Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders

Rear intermittent wiper

Halogen headlamps -inc: auto on/off function Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

4-speed automatic transmission Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr door locks

12V pwr outlet

Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch up/down feature Trim Body-coloured door handles

Body-coloured front & rear bumpers Security Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system Seating 60/40 split-folding rear seats w/adjustable headrests

Additional Features EXTERIOR TEMP GAUGE

Front stabilizer bar

side sill extensions

Driver foot rest

Internal fuel door release

Front/rear side curtain air bags

Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors

Body-coloured folding heated pwr mirrors

Body-coloured rear spoiler

Passenger assist grip

P185/55R15 all-season tires

Second row ISOFIX child seat tether anchors

Crushable brake & accelerator pedal assembly

Reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests -inc: driver manual height adjustment

Centre console w/storage tray

(2) front & (1) rear cupholder

Cloth seat trim w/red piping

Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/mounted audio & cruise controls

Keyless entry w/retractable key

Silver finish -inc: inner door handles, shift-plate bezel, steering wheel

Warning lights -inc: air bags, battery charge, check engine, door ajar, high-beam, low fuel, oil pressure, low washer fluid, parking brake, seat belts

1.5L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine

Front independent MacPherson strut suspension

Pwr front ventilated disc & rear drum brakes

Pwr rack & pinion steering w/engine-rpm-sensing variable pwr assist

Rear torsion beam axle suspension

Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brakeforce distribution, brake override system

Trip computer -inc: fuel economy/range, average fuel economy

Chrome exhaust tailpipe finisher

15 alloy wheels

AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux audio input, USB port, (6) speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.