2013 Mazda MAZDA2

- Safety
- Traction Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Fog Lamps
- Child safety rear door locks
- Front side-impact air bags
- Driver & front passenger air bags
- All seating position 3-point seat belts
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Illuminated Entry
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Tilt Steering Column
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Carpeted floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
- Rear intermittent wiper
- Halogen headlamps -inc: auto on/off function
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- 4-speed automatic transmission
- Windows
- Power Options
- Pwr door locks
- 12V pwr outlet
- Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch up/down feature
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
- Security
- Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
- Seating
- 60/40 split-folding rear seats w/adjustable headrests
- Additional Features
- EXTERIOR TEMP GAUGE
- Front stabilizer bar
- side sill extensions
- Driver foot rest
- Internal fuel door release
- Front/rear side curtain air bags
- Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
- Body-coloured folding heated pwr mirrors
- Body-coloured rear spoiler
- Passenger assist grip
- P185/55R15 all-season tires
- Second row ISOFIX child seat tether anchors
- Crushable brake & accelerator pedal assembly
- Reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests -inc: driver manual height adjustment
- Centre console w/storage tray
- (2) front & (1) rear cupholder
- Cloth seat trim w/red piping
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/mounted audio & cruise controls
- Keyless entry w/retractable key
- Silver finish -inc: inner door handles, shift-plate bezel, steering wheel
- Warning lights -inc: air bags, battery charge, check engine, door ajar, high-beam, low fuel, oil pressure, low washer fluid, parking brake, seat belts
- 1.5L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
- Front independent MacPherson strut suspension
- Pwr front ventilated disc & rear drum brakes
- Pwr rack & pinion steering w/engine-rpm-sensing variable pwr assist
- Rear torsion beam axle suspension
- Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brakeforce distribution, brake override system
- Trip computer -inc: fuel economy/range, average fuel economy
- Chrome exhaust tailpipe finisher
- 15 alloy wheels
- AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux audio input, USB port, (6) speakers
