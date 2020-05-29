2013 Toyota Corolla

Exterior Tinted Glass Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

4-speed automatic transmission w/OD Safety Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)

Child safety rear door locks

Anchor points for child restraint seats

Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)

Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Front & rear side curtain air bags

Traction Control (TRAC)

Front seat mounted side air bags Convenience INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS

Front & rear cup holders

Halogen Headlamps

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Comfort Illuminated Entry Seating Rear seat heater ducts

Rear folding 60/40 split bench seat -inc: vertical headrest adjustment Power Options Electric pwr rack & pinion steering

Additional Features Stainless Steel exhaust system

Rear window defroster w/timer

Front & rear stabilizer bars

Fadeout dome lamp

Front & rear assist grips

Upper & lower glove box

Front & rear splash guards

Front ventilated disc & rear drum brakes

Dual Vanity Mirrors

3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel

Active front head rests w/whiplash protection

Driver coin case compartment

Folding pwr heated body-coloured mirrors

Front & rear door bottle holders

Full fabric seat trim

P195/65R15 tires

Rear outboard seat belt comfort guides

Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters

1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine

Rear torsion beam suspension -inc: coil springs

Driver & front passenger opening door pockets & map pockets

Brake assist (BA)

12V accessory pwr outlet

Smart stop technology (SST)

Deodorizing air filter

3-point lap & shoulder belts for all seating positions -inc: B-pillar adjustable anchors

All-season carpeted floor mats

Direct ignition system (DIS)

Dual-stage driver & front passenger air bags -inc: passenger status indicator

Electric throttle control system w/intelligence

Front independent Macpherson suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs

Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water temp gauge, outside temp gauge

Warnings -inc: low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar, headlamps on, seat belt remind, key remind

Front bucket seats -inc: headrest adjustment

15 steel wheels w/full wheel covers

AM/FM/MP3/WMA stereo CD player -inc: aux input jack, (4) speakers, glass imprinted antenna

