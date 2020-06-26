2013 Toyota Corolla

- Exterior
-
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
- Safety
-
- Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)
- Child safety rear door locks
- Anchor points for child restraint seats
- Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
- Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
- Front & rear side curtain air bags
- Traction Control (TRAC)
- Front seat mounted side air bags
- Convenience
-
- INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
- Front & rear cup holders
- Halogen Headlamps
- Temporary spare tire
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Comfort
-
- Seating
-
- Rear seat heater ducts
- Rear folding 60/40 split bench seat -inc: vertical headrest adjustment
- Power Options
-
- Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
- Additional Features
-
- Stainless Steel exhaust system
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- Front & rear stabilizer bars
- Fadeout dome lamp
- Front & rear assist grips
- Upper & lower glove box
- Front & rear splash guards
- Front ventilated disc & rear drum brakes
- Dual Vanity Mirrors
- 3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel
- Active front head rests w/whiplash protection
- Driver coin case compartment
- Folding pwr heated body-coloured mirrors
- Front & rear door bottle holders
- Full fabric seat trim
- P195/65R15 tires
- Rear outboard seat belt comfort guides
- Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
- 1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
- Rear torsion beam suspension -inc: coil springs
- Driver & front passenger opening door pockets & map pockets
- Brake assist (BA)
- 12V accessory pwr outlet
- Smart stop technology (SST)
- Deodorizing air filter
- 3-point lap & shoulder belts for all seating positions -inc: B-pillar adjustable anchors
- All-season carpeted floor mats
- Direct ignition system (DIS)
- Dual-stage driver & front passenger air bags -inc: passenger status indicator
- Electric throttle control system w/intelligence
- Front independent Macpherson suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs
- Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water temp gauge, outside temp gauge
- Warnings -inc: low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar, headlamps on, seat belt remind, key remind
- Front bucket seats -inc: headrest adjustment
- 15 steel wheels w/full wheel covers
- AM/FM/MP3/WMA stereo CD player -inc: aux input jack, (4) speakers, glass imprinted antenna
