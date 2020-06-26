Menu
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Grand Toyota

709-489-4669

2013 Toyota Corolla

2013 Toyota Corolla

CE

2013 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Grand Toyota

Trans-Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2M4

709-489-4669

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5301818
  • Stock #: 11604A
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE8DC930586
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Safety
  • Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Anchor points for child restraint seats
  • Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
  • Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
  • Front & rear side curtain air bags
  • Traction Control (TRAC)
  • Front seat mounted side air bags
Convenience
  • INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
  • Front & rear cup holders
  • Halogen Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
  • Rear folding 60/40 split bench seat -inc: vertical headrest adjustment
Power Options
  • Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Additional Features
  • Stainless Steel exhaust system
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Fadeout dome lamp
  • Front & rear assist grips
  • Upper & lower glove box
  • Front & rear splash guards
  • Front ventilated disc & rear drum brakes
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • 3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel
  • Active front head rests w/whiplash protection
  • Driver coin case compartment
  • Folding pwr heated body-coloured mirrors
  • Front & rear door bottle holders
  • Full fabric seat trim
  • P195/65R15 tires
  • Rear outboard seat belt comfort guides
  • Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
  • 1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
  • Rear torsion beam suspension -inc: coil springs
  • Driver & front passenger opening door pockets & map pockets
  • Brake assist (BA)
  • 12V accessory pwr outlet
  • Smart stop technology (SST)
  • Deodorizing air filter
  • 3-point lap & shoulder belts for all seating positions -inc: B-pillar adjustable anchors
  • All-season carpeted floor mats
  • Direct ignition system (DIS)
  • Dual-stage driver & front passenger air bags -inc: passenger status indicator
  • Electric throttle control system w/intelligence
  • Front independent Macpherson suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs
  • Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water temp gauge, outside temp gauge
  • Warnings -inc: low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar, headlamps on, seat belt remind, key remind
  • Front bucket seats -inc: headrest adjustment
  • 15 steel wheels w/full wheel covers
  • AM/FM/MP3/WMA stereo CD player -inc: aux input jack, (4) speakers, glass imprinted antenna

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

