$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

Grand Toyota

709-489-4669

2013 Toyota Tundra

Platinum

Location

Grand Toyota

Trans-Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2M4

709-489-4669

  1. 5130689
$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 149,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5130689
  • Stock #: UC417
  • VIN: 5TFHY5F19DX275470
Exterior Colour
Barcelona Red Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Integrated Garage Door Opener
  • Front centre console box w/lid
  • Front & rear cupholders
  • Front seatback pockets
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Overhead console box
  • Automatic halogen headlamps
  • Carpeting w/carpeted floor mats
Safety
  • Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)
  • Fog Lamps
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front seat-mounted side airbags
  • Pwr front & rear ventilated disc brakes
  • Front & rear roll-sensing side curtain airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
Trim
  • woodgrain trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Chrome Trim
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Dual zone automatic climate control w/air filter
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Engine Immobilizer
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Retained accessory pwr
  • accessory pwr outlet
  • Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger auto-up/down
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
Additional Features
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Stainless Steel exhaust system
  • Locking glove box
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Hood struts
  • Overhead sunglass storage
  • 4-wheel drive
  • Front/rear splash guards
  • Map lamps
  • Front tow hook
  • Rear door child safety locks
  • PWR TILT/SLIDING MOONROOF
  • Electric rear window defroster
  • Simulated Leather Door Trim
  • Chrome rear step bumper
  • chrome mirrors
  • Pwr vertical sliding rear window
  • Variable-intermittent wipers w/wiper de-icer
  • Optitron gauges & multi-information display
  • Pwr door locks w/keyless entry
  • 3-point lap & shoulder belts for all positions
  • Active traction control (ATRAC)
  • Driver & front passenger knee airbags
  • Chrome vent knobs
  • Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces
  • Anchor points for child seats
  • Antenna pole
  • Front/rear clearance sonar
  • Limited-slip differential
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA)
  • Driver & front passenger frontal airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor
  • P255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
  • Adjustable headlamp levelling system
  • Removable locking easy lower/lift tailgate -inc: black tailgate handle
  • P275/55R20 all-season tires
  • Colour-keyed & chrome front bumper
  • Woodgrain & leather-wrapped shift knob
  • Bed rail caps
  • 1-touch shift-on-the-fly electrically-controlled transfer case
  • Bed rail system & (4) tie-down cleats
  • Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ECTS-i)
  • Engine & transfer case protection plates
  • HD multi-leaf spring rear suspension w/bias-mounted gas shock absorbers
  • HD battery, starter & alternator
  • Dual foldable electrochromic pwr retractable heated mirrors -inc: integrated turn signals, puddle lamps & memory feature linked to driver seat
  • 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: slide, fold-down centre armrest & seatbacks
  • Instrumentation -inc: voltmeter, tachometer, dual trip odometers, coolant temp gauge, trans oil temp gauge, outside temp gauge
  • Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure monitoring system, transmission oil temp
  • 5.5' short pickup bed
  • 5.7L DOHC SMPI 32-valve i-Force V8 engine -inc: dual variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
  • 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter, transmission oil cooling & heating, tow/haul mode, sequential shift mode
  • Cargo bed tie-downs
  • Front double-wishbone suspension w/coil springs
  • Tow pkg -inc: HD hitch receiver, 4- & 7-pin trailer wire harnesses, electronic trailer brake controller prewire, supplemental trans cooler, trans temp gauge
  • 20 aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
  • 4-spoke woodgrain & leather-wrapped pwr tilt/telescoping steering wheel w/memory
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/digital compass, back-up camera display
  • Front heated & ventilated bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat, 4-way pwr passenger seat, pwr lumbar, driver side memory feature

