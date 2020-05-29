2013 Toyota Tundra

- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Front centre console box w/lid
- Front & rear cupholders
- Front seatback pockets
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Overhead console box
- Automatic halogen headlamps
- Carpeting w/carpeted floor mats
- Safety
- Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)
- Fog Lamps
- Anti-Theft System
- Front seat-mounted side airbags
- Pwr front & rear ventilated disc brakes
- Front & rear roll-sensing side curtain airbags
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Trip Computer
- Digital clock
- Trim
- woodgrain trim
- Chrome Grille
- Chrome Trim
- Comfort
- Illuminated Entry
- Dual zone automatic climate control w/air filter
- Windows
- Powertrain
- Engine Oil Cooler
- Engine Immobilizer
- Power Options
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Retained accessory pwr
- accessory pwr outlet
- Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger auto-up/down
- Seating
- Additional Features
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Stainless Steel exhaust system
- Locking glove box
- Front stabilizer bar
- Hood struts
- Overhead sunglass storage
- 4-wheel drive
- Front/rear splash guards
- Map lamps
- Front tow hook
- Rear door child safety locks
- PWR TILT/SLIDING MOONROOF
- Electric rear window defroster
- Simulated Leather Door Trim
- Chrome rear step bumper
- chrome mirrors
- Pwr vertical sliding rear window
- Variable-intermittent wipers w/wiper de-icer
- Optitron gauges & multi-information display
- Pwr door locks w/keyless entry
- 3-point lap & shoulder belts for all positions
- Active traction control (ATRAC)
- Driver & front passenger knee airbags
- Chrome vent knobs
- Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces
- Anchor points for child seats
- Antenna pole
- Front/rear clearance sonar
- Limited-slip differential
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA)
- Driver & front passenger frontal airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor
- P255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
- Adjustable headlamp levelling system
- Removable locking easy lower/lift tailgate -inc: black tailgate handle
- P275/55R20 all-season tires
- Colour-keyed & chrome front bumper
- Woodgrain & leather-wrapped shift knob
- Bed rail caps
- 1-touch shift-on-the-fly electrically-controlled transfer case
- Bed rail system & (4) tie-down cleats
- Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ECTS-i)
- Engine & transfer case protection plates
- HD multi-leaf spring rear suspension w/bias-mounted gas shock absorbers
- HD battery, starter & alternator
- Dual foldable electrochromic pwr retractable heated mirrors -inc: integrated turn signals, puddle lamps & memory feature linked to driver seat
- 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: slide, fold-down centre armrest & seatbacks
- Instrumentation -inc: voltmeter, tachometer, dual trip odometers, coolant temp gauge, trans oil temp gauge, outside temp gauge
- Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure monitoring system, transmission oil temp
- 5.5' short pickup bed
- 5.7L DOHC SMPI 32-valve i-Force V8 engine -inc: dual variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
- 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter, transmission oil cooling & heating, tow/haul mode, sequential shift mode
- Cargo bed tie-downs
- Front double-wishbone suspension w/coil springs
- Tow pkg -inc: HD hitch receiver, 4- & 7-pin trailer wire harnesses, electronic trailer brake controller prewire, supplemental trans cooler, trans temp gauge
- 20 aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
- 4-spoke woodgrain & leather-wrapped pwr tilt/telescoping steering wheel w/memory
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/digital compass, back-up camera display
- Front heated & ventilated bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat, 4-way pwr passenger seat, pwr lumbar, driver side memory feature
