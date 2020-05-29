2013 Toyota Tundra

Convenience Cruise Control

Integrated Garage Door Opener

Front centre console box w/lid

Front & rear cupholders

Front seatback pockets

Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors

Overhead console box

Automatic halogen headlamps

Carpeting w/carpeted floor mats Safety Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)

Fog Lamps

Anti-Theft System

Front seat-mounted side airbags

Pwr front & rear ventilated disc brakes

Front & rear roll-sensing side curtain airbags Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

Digital clock Trim woodgrain trim

Chrome Grille

Chrome Trim Comfort Illuminated Entry

Dual zone automatic climate control w/air filter Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler

Engine Immobilizer Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Retained accessory pwr

accessory pwr outlet

Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger auto-up/down Seating Rear seat heater ducts

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES

Stainless Steel exhaust system

Locking glove box

Front stabilizer bar

Hood struts

Overhead sunglass storage

4-wheel drive

Front/rear splash guards

Map lamps

Front tow hook

Rear door child safety locks

PWR TILT/SLIDING MOONROOF

Electric rear window defroster

Simulated Leather Door Trim

Chrome rear step bumper

chrome mirrors

Pwr vertical sliding rear window

Variable-intermittent wipers w/wiper de-icer

Optitron gauges & multi-information display

Pwr door locks w/keyless entry

3-point lap & shoulder belts for all positions

Active traction control (ATRAC)

Driver & front passenger knee airbags

Chrome vent knobs

Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces

Anchor points for child seats

Antenna pole

Front/rear clearance sonar

Limited-slip differential

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA)

Driver & front passenger frontal airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor

P255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel

Adjustable headlamp levelling system

Removable locking easy lower/lift tailgate -inc: black tailgate handle

P275/55R20 all-season tires

Colour-keyed & chrome front bumper

Woodgrain & leather-wrapped shift knob

Bed rail caps

1-touch shift-on-the-fly electrically-controlled transfer case

Bed rail system & (4) tie-down cleats

Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ECTS-i)

Engine & transfer case protection plates

HD multi-leaf spring rear suspension w/bias-mounted gas shock absorbers

HD battery, starter & alternator

Dual foldable electrochromic pwr retractable heated mirrors -inc: integrated turn signals, puddle lamps & memory feature linked to driver seat

60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: slide, fold-down centre armrest & seatbacks

Instrumentation -inc: voltmeter, tachometer, dual trip odometers, coolant temp gauge, trans oil temp gauge, outside temp gauge

Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure monitoring system, transmission oil temp

5.5' short pickup bed

5.7L DOHC SMPI 32-valve i-Force V8 engine -inc: dual variable-valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)

6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter, transmission oil cooling & heating, tow/haul mode, sequential shift mode

Cargo bed tie-downs

Front double-wishbone suspension w/coil springs

Tow pkg -inc: HD hitch receiver, 4- & 7-pin trailer wire harnesses, electronic trailer brake controller prewire, supplemental trans cooler, trans temp gauge

20 aluminum alloy wheels w/locks

4-spoke woodgrain & leather-wrapped pwr tilt/telescoping steering wheel w/memory

Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/digital compass, back-up camera display

Front heated & ventilated bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat, 4-way pwr passenger seat, pwr lumbar, driver side memory feature

