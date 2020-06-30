2014 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Additional Features Back-Up Camera SPLASH GUARDS Locking glove box Black door handles Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Fabric seating surfaces Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Rear cupholder Engine: 2.4L 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC I-4 Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Fixed interval wipers Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Urethane Gear Shift Knob Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Wheels w/Silver Accents Analog Display Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 1 LCD Monitor In The Front 58 L Fuel Tank Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 4.44 Axle Ratio 849# Maximum Payload Audio Theft Deterrent Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment Tires: P215/70R16 100S All-Season Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents GVWR: 2,025 kgs (4,464 lbs) Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Wheels: 16 x 6.5 Styled Steel Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: 160-watt, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC), illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and USB ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.