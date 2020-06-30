Menu
2014 Honda CR-V

133,000 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Grand Toyota

709-489-4669

2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

LX

2014 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Grand Toyota

Trans-Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2M4

709-489-4669

  • Listing ID: 5345834
  • Stock #: 11603A
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H30EH132736

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Back-Up Camera
SPLASH GUARDS
Locking glove box
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Fabric seating surfaces
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
Engine: 2.4L 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC I-4
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Fixed interval wipers
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Valet Function
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Analog Display
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
58 L Fuel Tank
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
4.44 Axle Ratio
849# Maximum Payload
Audio Theft Deterrent
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment
Tires: P215/70R16 100S All-Season
Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
GVWR: 2,025 kgs (4,464 lbs)
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Wheels: 16 x 6.5 Styled Steel
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: 160-watt, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC), illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and USB ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Grand Toyota

Grand Toyota

Trans-Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2M4

709-489-4669

