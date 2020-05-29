2014 Mazda MAZDA3

- Convenience
-
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Powertrain
-
- Comfort
-
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille w/chrome accents
- Seating
-
- Reclining front bucket seats
- Safety
-
- Rear child safety locks
- Electronic stability control (ESC)
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Exterior
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Additional Features
-
- POWER REAR WINDOWS
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Cloth Seat Trim
- Front Centre Armrest
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- 100 amp alternator
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
- 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Tires: P205/60R16 AS
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Wheels: 16 Steel -inc: full wheel covers
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
- 50 L Fuel Tank
- 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
- Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV Sport Automatic
- Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 4-speaker, Bluetoooth handsfree phone connectivity, auxiliary audio input jack and 2 USB audio input,
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.