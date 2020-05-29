Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GX-SKY

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GX-SKY

Grand Toyota

Trans-Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2M4

709-489-4669

Exterior Colour
Meteor Grey Mica
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • glove box
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Seating
  • Reclining front bucket seats
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Window grid antenna
Additional Features
  • POWER REAR WINDOWS
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Cloth Seat Trim
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • 100 amp alternator
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
  • 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Tires: P205/60R16 AS
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Wheels: 16 Steel -inc: full wheel covers
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
  • 50 L Fuel Tank
  • 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
  • Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV Sport Automatic
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 4-speaker, Bluetoooth handsfree phone connectivity, auxiliary audio input jack and 2 USB audio input,

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

