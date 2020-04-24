Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla

LE

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Grand Toyota

Trans-Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2M4

709-489-4669

  1. 4917027
  2. 4917027
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4917027
  • Stock #: 11464A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE9EC021671
Exterior Colour
SLATE METALLIC
Interior Colour
Light Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • POWER REAR WINDOWS
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Front centre armrest w/storage
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • 80 amp alternator
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Premium fabric seat trim
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Analog Display
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat
  • 6-Way Driver Seat
  • 50 L Fuel Tank
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • Engine: 1.8L 4 Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: Ultra low emissions vehicle (ULEVII)
  • 356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, seat recline adjustment, driver and passenger seat vertical adjustment and driver and passenger vertical headrests
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • 4.76 Axle Ratio
  • Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S)
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Audio Capability -inc: 6.1 inch display audio, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers and glass imprinted antenna
  • Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Grand Toyota

Grand Toyota

Trans-Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2M4

