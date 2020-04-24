2014 Toyota Corolla

- Media / Nav / Comm
- Convenience
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Powertrain
- Comfort
- glove box
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille
- Suspension
- Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
- Safety
- Rear child safety locks
- Electronic stability control (ESC)
- Exterior
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- POWER REAR WINDOWS
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Front license plate bracket
- Front centre armrest w/storage
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- 80 amp alternator
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Fixed Rear Head Restraints
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Premium fabric seat trim
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
- 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
- Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Analog Display
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Black Side Windows Trim
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- 4-Way Passenger Seat
- 6-Way Driver Seat
- 50 L Fuel Tank
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
- Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- Engine: 1.8L 4 Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: Ultra low emissions vehicle (ULEVII)
- 356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, seat recline adjustment, driver and passenger seat vertical adjustment and driver and passenger vertical headrests
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
- 4.76 Axle Ratio
- Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S)
- Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Audio Capability -inc: 6.1 inch display audio, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers and glass imprinted antenna
- Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
