2015 Kia Soul

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Cloth Upholstery Body-coloured door handles Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Front fog lamps Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features SPLASH GUARDS Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear centre armrest Full Cloth Headliner 90 amp alternator Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder digital signal processor Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Urethane Gear Shift Knob Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front Cigar Lighter(s) Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Streaming Audio 54 L Fuel Tank Engine: 1.6L GDI I4 Tires: P205/60R16 -inc: tire mobility kit Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable front headrests and driver height adjuster Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Covers Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Active ECO -inc: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry

