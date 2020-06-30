Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Soul

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Grand Toyota

709-489-4669

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Soul

2015 Kia Soul

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Soul

LX

Location

Grand Toyota

Trans-Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2M4

709-489-4669

  1. 5345846
  2. 5345846
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5345846
  • Stock #: 11433A
  • VIN: KNDJN2A25F7232661

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cloth Upholstery
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Immobilizer
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Air filtration
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
90 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Streaming Audio
54 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.6L GDI I4
Tires: P205/60R16 -inc: tire mobility kit
Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable front headrests and driver height adjuster
Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Covers
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Active ECO -inc: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Grand Toyota

2013 Toyota Corolla CE
 60,000 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento LX ...
 107,400 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 86,500 KM
$29,895 + tax & lic

Email Grand Toyota

Grand Toyota

Grand Toyota

Trans-Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2M4

Call Dealer

709-489-XXXX

(click to show)

709-489-4669

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory