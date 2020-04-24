2015 Toyota Corolla

- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Powertrain
-
- Comfort
-
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille
- Suspension
-
- Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
- Safety
-
- Rear child safety locks
- Electronic stability control (ESC)
- Exterior
-
- Additional Features
-
- POWER REAR WINDOWS
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Front license plate bracket
- Front centre armrest w/storage
- Fabric seat trim
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- 80 amp alternator
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
- Fixed interval wipers
- 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Analog Display
- Wheels: 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Black Side Windows Trim
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- 4-Way Passenger Seat
- 6-Way Driver Seat
- 50 L Fuel Tank
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
- Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
- 356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Engine: 1.8L 4 Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and ultra low emissions vehicle (ULEV II)
- Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps
- Tires: P195/65R15 -inc: temporary spare tire
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert
- 4.21 Axle Ratio
- Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3 Player -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Auto Sound Levelizer (ASL), Bluetooth capability, 4 speakers, Vacuum Fluorescent Display (VFD) and glass imprinted antenna
- Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, seat recline adjustment, driver seat vertical adjustment and driver and passenger vertical headrests
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.