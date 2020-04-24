2015 Toyota Corolla

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box

Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks

Electronic stability control (ESC) Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features POWER REAR WINDOWS

SPLASH GUARDS

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Front centre armrest w/storage

Fabric seat trim

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

80 amp alternator

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Transmission: 6-Speed Manual

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors

Fixed interval wipers

1 12V DC Power Outlet

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

Analog Display

Wheels: 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Black Side Windows Trim

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

4-Way Passenger Seat

6-Way Driver Seat

50 L Fuel Tank

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls

Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Engine: 1.8L 4 Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and ultra low emissions vehicle (ULEV II)

Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps

Tires: P195/65R15 -inc: temporary spare tire

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert

4.21 Axle Ratio

Radio: AM/FM/CD w/MP3 Player -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Auto Sound Levelizer (ASL), Bluetooth capability, 4 speakers, Vacuum Fluorescent Display (VFD) and glass imprinted antenna

Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, seat recline adjustment, driver seat vertical adjustment and driver and passenger vertical headrests

