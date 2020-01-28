You can find this 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE and many others like it at Grand Toyota. This Toyota RAV4 LE defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Toyota RAV4 LE, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. The RAV4 LE has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 68,300km put on this Toyota. The look is unmistakably Toyota, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Toyota RAV4 LE will definitely turn heads.