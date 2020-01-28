You can find this 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE and many others like it at Grand Toyota. This Toyota RAV4 LE defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Toyota RAV4 LE, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. The RAV4 LE has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 68,300km put on this Toyota. The look is unmistakably Toyota, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Toyota RAV4 LE will definitely turn heads.
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Powertrain
-
- Comfort
-
- glove box
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Safety
-
- Rear child safety locks
- Electronic stability control (ESC)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Exterior
-
- Additional Features
-
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Fabric seat trim
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Black rear bumper
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 4-Way Passenger Seat
- 6-Way Driver Seat
- Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Wheels: 17 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
- Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
- Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Streaming Audio
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- 60 L Fuel Tank
- 899# Maximum Payload
- Tires: P225/65R17 AS -inc: compact spare tire
- Radio: AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 4 speakers and roof mounted antenna
- Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft and recline adjustments and driver cushion height
- 4.071 Axle Ratio
- GVWR: 2,085 kgs (4,600 lbs)
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: sequential shift mode, gate type shifter and transmission cooler
- Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS), Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and heater and stainless steel ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.