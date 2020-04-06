2015 Toyota RAV4

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box

Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Safety Rear child safety locks

Electronic stability control (ESC) Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features SPLASH GUARDS

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Fabric seat trim

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Black rear bumper

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Electronic Transfer Case

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

4-Way Passenger Seat

6-Way Driver Seat

Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Wheels: 17 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers

Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler

Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Streaming Audio

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

60 L Fuel Tank

899# Maximum Payload

Tires: P225/65R17 AS -inc: compact spare tire

Radio: AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 4 speakers and roof mounted antenna

Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft and recline adjustments and driver cushion height

4.071 Axle Ratio

GVWR: 2,085 kgs (4,600 lbs)

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: sequential shift mode, gate type shifter and transmission cooler

Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS), Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and heater and stainless steel ...

