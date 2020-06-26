2015 Toyota Tundra

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Safety Rear child safety locks

Electronic stability control (ESC) Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness

Back-Up Camera

POWER REAR WINDOWS

SPLASH GUARDS

Fixed rear window

Black door handles

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Front centre armrest w/storage

Fabric seat trim

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Electronic Transfer Case

Black rear step bumper

Side impact beams

Manual tilt steering column

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Argent grille

Light tinted glass

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Delayed Accessory Power

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Front And Rear Map Lights

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Systems Monitor

Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents

Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Auto Locking Hubs

Regular Box Style

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

Delay Off Interior Lighting

Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Pickup Cargo Box Lights

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

170 amp alternator

Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock

Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist

Streaming Audio

Manual-Leveling Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

2 Skid Plates

Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks

1430# Maximum Payload

4.30 Axle Ratio

710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

99.9 L Fuel Tank

GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)

Wheels: 18 Styled Steel

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Passenger Seat

Front Split Bench Seat -inc: 40/20/40 split w/4-way manual adjustable driver and passenger seats

Tires: P255/70R18 AS -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel

Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler, automatic transmission fluid warmer and column mounted shift lever

Regular Ride Suspension -inc: Front double wishbone type, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar, Rear heavy duty multi-leaf springs and bias mounted gas shock absorbers

Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage

Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control

Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA Audio Capability -inc: 6.1 display screen, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers and antenna pole

Engine: 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V SMPI w/Dual VVT-i -inc: i-FORCE, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), crank hold electronic starter control, engine oil cooler, Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and h...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.