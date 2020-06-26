Menu
Account
Sign In
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Grand Toyota

709-489-4669

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Tundra

2015 Toyota Tundra

SR

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Tundra

SR

Location

Grand Toyota

Trans-Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2M4

709-489-4669

  1. 5269103
  2. 5269103
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5269103
  • Stock #: LB8814
  • VIN: 5TFUY5F15FX473562
Exterior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • Back-Up Camera
  • POWER REAR WINDOWS
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Fixed rear window
  • Black door handles
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Front centre armrest w/storage
  • Fabric seat trim
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Black rear step bumper
  • Side impact beams
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Argent grille
  • Light tinted glass
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Systems Monitor
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Delay Off Interior Lighting
  • Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • 170 amp alternator
  • Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
  • Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • Streaming Audio
  • Manual-Leveling Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • 2 Skid Plates
  • Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
  • 1430# Maximum Payload
  • 4.30 Axle Ratio
  • 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • 99.9 L Fuel Tank
  • GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
  • Wheels: 18 Styled Steel
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Passenger Seat
  • Front Split Bench Seat -inc: 40/20/40 split w/4-way manual adjustable driver and passenger seats
  • Tires: P255/70R18 AS -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
  • Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler, automatic transmission fluid warmer and column mounted shift lever
  • Regular Ride Suspension -inc: Front double wishbone type, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar, Rear heavy duty multi-leaf springs and bias mounted gas shock absorbers
  • Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
  • Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
  • Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA Audio Capability -inc: 6.1 display screen, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers and antenna pole
  • Engine: 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V SMPI w/Dual VVT-i -inc: i-FORCE, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), crank hold electronic starter control, engine oil cooler, Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and h...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Grand Toyota

2018 Toyota 4Runner ...
 31,500 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento LX ...
 107,400 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 86,500 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Grand Toyota

Grand Toyota

Trans-Canada Hwy, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2M4

Call Dealer

709-489-XXXX

(click to show)

709-489-4669

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory