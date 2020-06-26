2015 Toyota Tundra

- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Oil Cooler
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
-
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Safety
-
- Rear child safety locks
- Electronic stability control (ESC)
- Exterior
-
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Additional Features
-
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- Back-Up Camera
- POWER REAR WINDOWS
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Fixed rear window
- Black door handles
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Front centre armrest w/storage
- Fabric seat trim
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Black rear step bumper
- Side impact beams
- Manual tilt steering column
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Rear cupholder
- Argent grille
- Light tinted glass
- 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
- Delayed Accessory Power
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Analog Display
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Systems Monitor
- Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Regular Box Style
- Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
- Delay Off Interior Lighting
- Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
- Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
- Pickup Cargo Box Lights
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- 170 amp alternator
- Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
- Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
- Streaming Audio
- Manual-Leveling Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
- Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
- 2 Skid Plates
- Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
- 1430# Maximum Payload
- 4.30 Axle Ratio
- 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
- 99.9 L Fuel Tank
- GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
- Wheels: 18 Styled Steel
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Passenger Seat
- Front Split Bench Seat -inc: 40/20/40 split w/4-way manual adjustable driver and passenger seats
- Tires: P255/70R18 AS -inc: 255/70R18 spare tire w/steel wheel
- Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler, automatic transmission fluid warmer and column mounted shift lever
- Regular Ride Suspension -inc: Front double wishbone type, gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar, Rear heavy duty multi-leaf springs and bias mounted gas shock absorbers
- Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
- Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
- Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA Audio Capability -inc: 6.1 display screen, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers and antenna pole
- Engine: 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V SMPI w/Dual VVT-i -inc: i-FORCE, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), crank hold electronic starter control, engine oil cooler, Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and h...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.