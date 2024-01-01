$9,980+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Trax
AWD 4dr LT
Location
Canadian Auto Sales NL
12a Duggan St, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2K6
709-486-6990
Certified
$9,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B7374
- Mileage 143,467 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2016 Chevrolet Trax AWD LT, available now at Canadian Auto Sales NL. This red beauty with a grey interior is ready to tackle any adventure with its all-wheel drive system, providing surefooted traction on snow-covered roads. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy effortless driving, whether you're navigating city streets or taking a scenic drive through the countryside.
This well-maintained Trax has 143,467km on the odometer and comes packed with a variety of features to enhance your comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated mirrors, and power windows, and stay comfortable with air conditioning and cruise control. This Trax also boasts a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags, providing you and your passengers with peace of mind on every journey.
Here are five features that are sure to make you smile:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence.
- Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frosty mornings.
- Keyless Entry: Skip the fumbling and unlock with ease.
- Power Windows and Locks: Convenience at your fingertips.
- Cruise Control: Relax and enjoy the drive.
Don't miss your chance to own this versatile and reliable 2016 Chevrolet Trax! Visit Canadian Auto Sales NL today for a test drive.
Vehicle Features
