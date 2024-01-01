Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV thats perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2016 Chevrolet Trax AWD LT, available now at Canadian Auto Sales NL. This red beauty with a grey interior is ready to tackle any adventure with its all-wheel drive system, providing surefooted traction on snow-covered roads. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy effortless driving, whether youre navigating city streets or taking a scenic drive through the countryside.</p><p>This well-maintained Trax has 143,467km on the odometer and comes packed with a variety of features to enhance your comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated mirrors, and power windows, and stay comfortable with air conditioning and cruise control. This Trax also boasts a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags, providing you and your passengers with peace of mind on every journey.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that are sure to make you smile:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any weather condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Say goodbye to frosty mornings.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Skip the fumbling and unlock with ease.</li><li><strong>Power Windows and Locks:</strong> Convenience at your fingertips.</li><li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> Relax and enjoy the drive.</li></ol><p>Dont miss your chance to own this versatile and reliable 2016 Chevrolet Trax! Visit Canadian Auto Sales NL today for a test drive.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2016 Chevrolet Trax

143,467 KM

Details Description Features

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Trax

AWD 4dr LT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Trax

AWD 4dr LT

Location

Canadian Auto Sales NL

12a Duggan St, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2K6

709-486-6990

  1. 1731157222
  2. 1731157222
  3. 1731156338
  4. 1731156338
  5. 1731156338
  6. 1731156338
  7. 1731156338
  8. 1731156338
  9. 1731156338
  10. 1731156338
  11. 1731156338
  12. 1731156338
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,467KM
VIN 3GNCJPSB7GL201044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B7374
  • Mileage 143,467 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2016 Chevrolet Trax AWD LT, available now at Canadian Auto Sales NL. This red beauty with a grey interior is ready to tackle any adventure with its all-wheel drive system, providing surefooted traction on snow-covered roads. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy effortless driving, whether you're navigating city streets or taking a scenic drive through the countryside.

This well-maintained Trax has 143,467km on the odometer and comes packed with a variety of features to enhance your comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated mirrors, and power windows, and stay comfortable with air conditioning and cruise control. This Trax also boasts a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags, providing you and your passengers with peace of mind on every journey.

Here are five features that are sure to make you smile:

  1. All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence.
  2. Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frosty mornings.
  3. Keyless Entry: Skip the fumbling and unlock with ease.
  4. Power Windows and Locks: Convenience at your fingertips.
  5. Cruise Control: Relax and enjoy the drive.

Don't miss your chance to own this versatile and reliable 2016 Chevrolet Trax! Visit Canadian Auto Sales NL today for a test drive.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Auto Sales NL

Used 2023 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Grand Falls-Windsor, NL
2023 Nissan Rogue S 0 SOLD
Used 2020 Kia Sportage LX AWD for sale in Grand Falls-Windsor, NL
2020 Kia Sportage LX AWD 88,511 KM $20,980 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla for sale in Grand Falls-Windsor, NL
2018 Toyota Corolla 101,881 KM $20,980 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Auto Sales NL

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Auto Sales NL

Canadian Auto Sales NL

12a Duggan St, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL A2A 2K6

Call Dealer

709-486-XXXX

(click to show)

709-486-6990

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Auto Sales NL

709-486-6990

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Trax