2016 Chevrolet Trax

Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor System

Additional Features Rear Vision Camera

Hill start assist

Remote Vehicle Starter System

COMPASS DISPLAY

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Air conditioning, single-zone manual

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats

Battery, 60AH

Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke

Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping

Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry

Wipers, front intermittent

Defogger, rear-window, electric

Door handles, body-colour

Windshield, solar absorbing

Key, primary foldable, additional foldable

Map pocket, driver seatback

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered

Alternator, 130 amps

Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Door locks, rear child security

Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt

Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted

Wiper, rear intermittent

Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding

Shift knob, satin silver and chrome

Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls

Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio

Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)

Suspension, Ride and Handling

TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC

Chassis, all-wheel drive

Mechanical jack with tools

Skid plate, front and rear fascia, silver-painted

Tires, P205/70R16 all-season, blackwall

Tire, compact spare

Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding

Mouldings, side glass (Chrome.)

Windshield, acoustic laminated

Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate

Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual

Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual

Seatback, front passenger flat-folding

Armrest, driver seat

Instrumentation, analog with kph speedometer

Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down

Cruise control, electronic, automatic

Air filter, particle

Heater duct, rear, floor

Cup holders, 4 front in console and 2 rear in centre armrest

Power outlet, 110-volt, located on rear of centre console

Storage includes covered bin on top of centre stack, large glove box, upper glove box, open-bin cubbies on each side of centre stack, centre stack lower bin and pull-out bin on driver-side of instrument panel

Storage drawer, front passenger underseat

Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles

Lighting, interior with front reading lights

Cargo security cover, rigid, removable

Cargo storage, tray under rear floor

Lighting, cargo area, dome

StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control

Safety belts, 3-point rear outboard and centre position lap belt

Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual

Knee protector, driver and front passenger, bolster

Floor mats, colour-keyed and carpeted front

Door locks, power programmable

OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet, includes 3GB or 3 months OnStar Data Trial (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar subscription and data plan after trial.)

Wheels, 16 (40.6 cm) aluminum

Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel

Seats, front bucket with driver power lumbar

Remote Keyless Entry with panic alarm

Seat trim, Deluxe Cloth

Audio system feature, USB port and auxiliary input jack

Chevrolet MyLink radio, 7 diagonal colour touch-screen, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones, TuneIn radio, Stitcher and Siri Eyes Free for compatible smartphones

Driver Information Centre 3.5 monochrome display, digital readouts, Ice Blue back lighting

OnStar, Guidance plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Roadside Assistance, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Vehicle Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling) (Visit www.onstar.ca for coverage map, deta...

OnStar Basic plan for 5 years including limited RemoteLink mobile app services, Vehicle Diagnostics and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery, and is transferable. Does not include Emergency...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.