2016 Chevrolet Trax

- Exterior
- Tire Pressure Monitor System
- Additional Features
- Rear Vision Camera
- Hill start assist
- Remote Vehicle Starter System
- COMPASS DISPLAY
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
- Air conditioning, single-zone manual
- LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
- Battery, 60AH
- Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
- Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
- Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
- Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
- Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
- Wipers, front intermittent
- Defogger, rear-window, electric
- Door handles, body-colour
- Windshield, solar absorbing
- Key, primary foldable, additional foldable
- Map pocket, driver seatback
- Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
- Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
- Alternator, 130 amps
- Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
- Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
- Door locks, rear child security
- Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
- Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
- Wiper, rear intermittent
- Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding
- Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
- Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
- Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
- Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
- Suspension, Ride and Handling
- TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
- Chassis, all-wheel drive
- Mechanical jack with tools
- Skid plate, front and rear fascia, silver-painted
- Tires, P205/70R16 all-season, blackwall
- Tire, compact spare
- Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
- Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
- Mouldings, side glass (Chrome.)
- Windshield, acoustic laminated
- Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
- Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
- Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
- Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
- Armrest, driver seat
- Instrumentation, analog with kph speedometer
- Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down
- Cruise control, electronic, automatic
- Air filter, particle
- Heater duct, rear, floor
- Cup holders, 4 front in console and 2 rear in centre armrest
- Power outlet, 110-volt, located on rear of centre console
- Storage includes covered bin on top of centre stack, large glove box, upper glove box, open-bin cubbies on each side of centre stack, centre stack lower bin and pull-out bin on driver-side of instrument panel
- Storage drawer, front passenger underseat
- Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
- Lighting, interior with front reading lights
- Cargo security cover, rigid, removable
- Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
- Lighting, cargo area, dome
- StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control
- Safety belts, 3-point rear outboard and centre position lap belt
- Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
- Knee protector, driver and front passenger, bolster
- Floor mats, colour-keyed and carpeted front
- Door locks, power programmable
- OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet, includes 3GB or 3 months OnStar Data Trial (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar subscription and data plan after trial.)
- Wheels, 16 (40.6 cm) aluminum
- Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel
- Seats, front bucket with driver power lumbar
- Remote Keyless Entry with panic alarm
- Seat trim, Deluxe Cloth
- Audio system feature, USB port and auxiliary input jack
- Chevrolet MyLink radio, 7 diagonal colour touch-screen, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones, TuneIn radio, Stitcher and Siri Eyes Free for compatible smartphones
- Driver Information Centre 3.5 monochrome display, digital readouts, Ice Blue back lighting
- OnStar, Guidance plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Roadside Assistance, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Vehicle Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling) (Visit www.onstar.ca for coverage map, deta...
- OnStar Basic plan for 5 years including limited RemoteLink mobile app services, Vehicle Diagnostics and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery, and is transferable. Does not include Emergency...
